Coming Up! Legion's 2026 National Poppy Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Poppies at the door via Amazon, Remembrance tributes, New donation technology

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Canadian Legion's National Poppy Campaign is set to launch soon, on October 24 - a new permanent date going forward. New and returning initiatives will highlight this year's period of Remembrance, right up until November 11.

“Each year, Canadians step up with amazing support for the National Poppy Campaign,” says Sharon McKeown, Dominion President.“Their generosity and caring are what allow us to host a range of programs and support initiatives for our Veterans and their families across the country.”

Biodegradable Poppies, including at the door

For a third year, the Legion's collaboration with Amazon Canada will allow Canadians to receive Remembrance lapel Poppies at their doors. People across our vast country can fulfill their wish to wear a Poppy, including where there are no Legion branches or it is more difficult to find one.

The Legion's Amazon storefront also offers a selection of popular Remembrance products, including Poppy centre pins, 24K gold-plated Poppy pins and We Remember pins. Canadians can explore these and other items available through the storefront to show their support, and honour Canada's Veterans.

Generous partners such as Starbucks will again collect local donations through point-of-sale-systems which will be transferred directly to local Legion branches. TD Bank will distribute Poppies through all its branches in Canada. Still others will participate in additional important ways, including hosting Poppy boxes.

All funds raised locally during the campaign stay in the communities where they were donated. Close to 20 million dollars is donated to the Poppy Fund throughout the year to help Veterans, with much of that assistance coming in during the National Poppy Campaign. Funds go directly into initiatives to support Canada's Veterans and their families and help promote Remembrance.

Promoting Remembrance, new technology

On October 24, a Legion centenary Remembrance initiative called“Don't Forget to Remember,” which has attracted participation from across Canada; will culminate with the unveiling of a signature stand-alone display in Toronto's Union Station, with other billboard and virtual versions circulating nation-wide.

That same day, the Legion will unveil new technology in Canada – the first of its kind in a national fundraising campaign - which will facilitate a revolutionary and extremely convenient donation method. Stay tuned for details.

The technology will be in addition to the existing“Pay Tribute” tap-enabled boxes facilitated by RBC, which will again provide more convenience in hundreds of locations across Canada. Many thousands of traditional boxes will again be available in usual locations, and donors will be able to give through the Legion's national website.

On November 11: National ceremony, Veterans' March invitation

On November 11, the Legion will hold the country's traditional National Remembrance Day Ceremony which will be livestreamed from its Facebook page. Whether or not they can witness a ceremony in person or at home, all Canadians are invited to take two minutes of silence wherever they are that day.

Across the country, Legion volunteers will hold local ceremonies and the Legion's Ceremony Locator at Legion.ca is constantly being updated with more details to help Canadians find a convenient location.

A central part of the national ceremony in Ottawa is the Veterans March and the Legion invites as many Veterans as possible to participate.

The Royal Canadian Legion thanks all donors, partners, communities, and citizens who continue to show their caring and support for Canada's serving and retired Veterans, and who continue to Remember those who are no longer with us.

Stay tuned for more campaign details on October 24.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Established in 1926, the Legion is Canada's largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With over 300,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

Public Relations/Media Inquiries: Nujma Bond 343-540-7604 or ...

Legion.ca

Facebook.com/CanadianLegion

Twitter.com/RoyalCdnLegion

Instagram.com/royalcanadianlegion

youtube.com/user/RCLDominionCommand

linkedin.com/company/royalcanadianlegion

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at