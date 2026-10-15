New Crypto: Remittix's $0.28 Entry Heads Toward A $0.46 Final Tier As Hyperliquid's $1.4 Billion Revenue Record Fuels A $250 HYPE Target And Ripple's Drivewealth Deal Revives A $20 XRP Price Prediction

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is moving through its final presale phase with RTX available at $0.28 before an announced $0.46 final tier and planned minimum exchange launch price.









The defined price path gives Remittix a clear pre-launch catalyst before RTX begins public trading on November 24, 2026. More than 40,000 participants have joined the presale, which has raised over $32 million toward its $36 million hard cap.

The update comes as Hyperliquid's revenue approaches $1.4 billion and Ripple brings its institutional infrastructure to DriveWealth. Those developments support aggressive targets of $250 for HYPE and $20 for XRP while highlighting the market value placed on trading, payments and financial rails.

The $0.28 RTX Entry Creates a Defined Price Gap

The progression from $0.28 to the announced $0.46 final presale tier represents a potential increase of approximately 64%. The same $0.46 level is planned as the minimum exchange launch price, creating a visible reference point before open-market trading begins.

November 24 adds a firm deadline to that price structure. Buyers can track the remaining allocation, the $36 million hard cap, the final tier and the public-market launch rather than waiting through an open-ended presale.

PayFi Gives Remittix a Large Primary Market

Remittix is primarily a PayFi project designed to connect supported cryptocurrency with ordinary bank settlement. A sender can fund an eligible transaction using crypto while fiat reaches the recipient through a compatible banking route.

One thousand invited RTX holders can test EUR and USD transfers using USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon. The wider Remittix ecosystem includes an iOS wallet with more than 10,000 downloads, Remittix Markets with over $50 million in volume and Remittix Earn, which is approaching release with advertised yields of up to 22% APY.

PayFi supplies the real-world entry point, while trading, wallet activity and earning can create additional demand inside the same application.

Hyperliquid Targets $250 as XRP Price Prediction Eyes $20

Hyperliquid has generated approximately $1.35 billion in cumulative protocol revenue, with its fee-funded buyback model becoming a central part of the HYPE investment case. HYPE recently traded near $81, placing a $250 target at more than three times its current level. Reaching it would require Hyperliquid to maintain its dominance in decentralized perpetual trading and continue converting volume into token demand.

Ripple's DriveWealth partnership provides XRP Ledger with another institutional route. DriveWealth plans to use RLUSD on XRPL for European settlement before expanding to the United States, while also integrating Ripple Payments and custody infrastructure. For XRP, a move from around $1.30 to $20 would represent a major institutional-payments rerating.

Remittix Brings Payments and Trading Into One Earlier-Stage Opportunity

Hyperliquid demonstrates the value that active traders and fee generation can create, while Ripple shows how payment infrastructure can reach institutional markets. Remittix connects both themes through PayFi and its live perpetual platform.

At $0.28, RTX remains in its presale stage with a $0.46 final tier and November 24 launch ahead. That combination places Remittix among the most closely watched new crypto launches for buyers seeking utility, a defined price path and multiple ecosystem demand channels.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

Website:

X:

Media Contact

Company: Remittix

Email: ...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Remittix. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at