Digbi Health Brings Precision Biology Care To All 50 States With 700+ Clinicians And Coaches Through Openloop Health And MD Integrations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than 300 employers and health plans now offer a unified platform for metabolic, inflammatory, and hormonal care, built on each member's gut microbiome, genetics, and glucose data, as a fully covered benefit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digbi Health today extended its precision biology care to all 50 states through collaborations with OpenLoop Health and MD Integrations (MDI), giving members of more than 300 employers and health plans access to more than 700 physicians, nurse practitioners and coaches. Members can now receive GLP-1 medications and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) as part of the same food-first care plan that treats their metabolic, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory conditions.

Food first, medication when needed

Digbi brings obesity, metabolic, GI, and hormonal care together in one plan, built around the person's biology. Its proprietary AI platform reads each member's genetics, gut microbiome, blood biomarkers, glucose response, lifestyle, and medications, then personalizes care around food and lifestyle so that every meal becomes a chance to improve health.

When a member needs a GLP-1 medication or hormone replacement therapy, a licensed clinician in Digbi's network can prescribe it as part of the same care plan, without a separate referral or app. The collaborations with OpenLoop and MDI make that step quick in all 50 states.

A peer-reviewed actuarial claims analysis published in Healthcare, covering seven U.S. self-insured employers, found a $3,012 reduction in overall medical spend per member per year.

From luxury to universal access

"Precision biology changes lives only when it reaches people. For too long, it has been a luxury for those who could afford it. Our vision is to make it standard care, covered by health plans and employers. Our science identifies what drives each person's chronic illness. OpenLoop, MD Integrations, and Digbi's AI platform help us deliver the care that follows, in every state where our members live, to the standard patients and employers expect. Our clinical infrastructure now matches our vision and science."

- Ranjan Sinha, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Digbi Health

The clinical backbone

Digbi draws on OpenLoop's multi-state clinician network to give members access to licensed clinicians in the states where Digbi's programs are available, within a coordinated care experience.

"Working with Digbi Health reflects a shared commitment to coordinated care. Access alone isn't enough; patients need the right clinician for the care they're seeking. OpenLoop's clinician network and operational infrastructure, combined with Digbi's personalized care programs, are designed to help reduce barriers to access."

- Dr. Jon Lensing, CEO and Co-Founder, OpenLoop

MDI's network of board-certified physicians spans all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. It supports Digbi's synchronous and asynchronous care for GLP-1 medications and hormone replacement therapy, with built-in pharmacy and diagnostic workflows. The arrangement keeps clinical, pharmacy, and diagnostic standards consistent as Digbi's care volume grows.

"Our relationship with Digbi Health rests on a shared commitment to clinical integrity and compliance. We provide compliant clinical infrastructure powered exclusively by physicians in all 50 states, because strong compliance systems help ensure patients receive appropriate care from clinicians licensed to provide it. By handling that framework behind the scenes, we let platforms like Digbi Health scale specialized care quickly and safely, without compromising on regulatory precision."

- Dr. Marc Serota, Founder and CEO, MD Integrations

About Digbi Health

Digbi Health is the precision biology care company unifying metabolic and inflammatory care - including obesity, cardiometabolic, gastrointestinal, and inflammatory disorders. These illnesses share a root cause: a mismatch between an individual's biology and the one-size-fits-all lifestyle guidance they've been given.

Digbi combines the gut microbiome, genetics, advanced blood biomarkers, and continuous digital health data to build a unique biological profile for each individual and identify what is driving their disease. AI then personalizes lifestyle treatment and, when needed, clinical treatment, delivered through the first precision-biology AI-orchestrated national telehealth platform.

Through Digbi Labs, we invest in our vision of making chronic illness optional and advancing healthspan - partnering with leading universities, pharmaceutical companies, and scientific and clinical laboratories, running distributed human trials and publishing peer-reviewed research on genetics, the gut microbiome, and the use of AI to deliver care that is safe, cost-effective, and accessible.

Digbi's healthcare cost reduction is documented in multiple peer-reviewed actuarial claims studies. Digbi is accessible to 30 million individuals through more than 300 employers and health plans.

About MD Integrations

MD Integrations is a clinical infrastructure company powering a physician-only network of board-certified MDs and DOs across all 50 US states, DC, Puerto Rico, and Guam. MD Integrations partners with more than 200 healthcare brands across specialties including weight management, longevity, women's health, and dermatology, giving founders and operators the clinical backbone to launch and scale compliant telehealth services without building physician networks or clinical infrastructure from scratch. Learn more at.

About OpenLoop

OpenLoop® provides white-label telehealth infrastructure and operational support that helps organizations launch and scale virtual care, including clinician staffing and credentialing, technology, and pharmacy and lab logistics. Clinical care is delivered by licensed clinicians through the applicable licensed clinical entity. OpenLoop supports more than 400 organizations and has been recognized on TIME's Top HealthTech Companies (2025 and 2026). To learn more, visit openloophealth.com.

Media Contact

Aniiket Sengar

VP Marketing Operations, Digbi Health

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OpenLoop is a registered trademark of OpenLoop Health, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at