Beyond The Corner Office: Crestmont University Highlights Careers And Earning Power A DBA Can Unlock

Where a DBA Can Lead: Median Annual Wages, May 2025

Federal labour data show doctoral degree holders out-earn master's graduates by 23%

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sioux Falls, SD - October 15, 2026 - For experienced professionals weighing their next step, the numbers make a compelling case. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), full-time workers whose highest degree is a doctorate, earned a median of $2,307 per week in 2025 (roughly $119,964 a year), compared with $1,876 per week for those holding a master's degree and $1,578 for bachelor's degree holders. Doctoral degree holders also had one of the lowest unemployment rates of any education level, at 1.8%.Crestmont University, formerly California Intercontinental University (CIU), is spotlighting what those figures mean in practice for the working professionals who make up its Doctor of Business Administration (DBA ) community: access to senior leadership, executive, consulting, and academic roles, and the earning potential that comes with them.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------$119,964 > Estimated annual median earnings for full-time workers whose highest degree is a doctorate (2025).+23% Earnings premium of doctoral over master's degree holders. About $22,400 more per year.+46% Earnings premium of doctoral over bachelor's degree holders. About $37,900 more per year.1.8% Unemployment rate for doctoral degree holders, vs. 3.4% for all workers age 25+------------------------------------------------------------------------------*Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,“Education pays, 2025,” Current Population Survey. Annual figures estimated from weekly medians. Earnings reflect the highest degree attained across all fields and are not specific to DBA graduates.= A DOCTORATE BUILT FOR LEADERSHIP, NOT JUST THEORY =Unlike a traditional PhD, which is primarily oriented toward theoretical research and academic careers, the DBA is an applied doctorate. Candidates study real organizational problems and develop research-based solutions they can put to work immediately in their own industries. That practical orientation is why the degree is increasingly associated with the top tiers of management, where decisions are complex, high-stakes, and expected to be backed by evidence.BLS data illustrate the salary landscape in the leadership roles DBA graduates commonly pursue. Management occupations as a group posted a median annual wage of about $126,500 in May 2025, more than double the roughly $51,000 median for all occupations. (See image table for further reference).= IN THEIR OWN WORDS: CRESTMONT DBA GRADUATES =For Crestmont's graduates, the value of the DBA shows up in the doors it opens. Dr. Kenyon Askew, who began the program without a clear picture of what a DBA was, found that its breadth prepared him for leadership across sectors.“The DBA provided a broad experience applicable across multiple industries. Whether I choose to lead in higher education or take on a C-suite role, I feel prepared for any opportunity.”- Dr. Kenyon Askew, Crestmont (CIU) DBA graduateDr. Yinebeb Tizazu Tessema, whose DBA research focused on long-term care systems for older adults, chose the program after comparing doctoral options on research orientation, faculty expertise, and academic rigor. He describes the DBA as both a leadership credential and a platform for influence on policy and practice.“The university is research-driven and focused on evidence-based learning.”- Dr. Yinebeb Tizazu Tessema, Crestmont (CIU) DBA graduate= A HIGHER DEGREE WITHOUT PRESSING PAUSE =Crestmont's DBA is designed around a simple reality: the professionals best positioned to benefit from a doctorate are usually the ones with the least time to step away from work. The program is delivered 100% online and asynchronously, so the candidates can complete coursework on their own schedules, from anywhere in the world, while continuing to lead teams, run businesses, and care for their families.“When I started my DBA, I was a single man focused on my career. By the time I graduated, I was married with two kids. CIU's online format gave me the flexibility I needed to keep going, even through major life changes.”- Dr. Ryan Soriano, Crestmont (CIU) DBA graduate“I wanted an option where I could study online but without sacrificing my other commitments. After weighing my options, I realized CIU's flexibility and the structure of its courses were the perfect fit.”- Dr. Andrew Early III, Crestmont (CIU) DBA graduateThat flexibility extends across borders. Crestmont students come from across the United States and more than 40 countries. Dr. Keith Adams, a U.S. military veteran, completed his DBA while living in China, noting that other universities saw his location as a problem while Crestmont did not. Dr. Isabel Henriques, who had already earned a master's degree online, said she could take her classes anywhere, whether on vacation or at home.Key features of the Crestmont DBA for working professionals include:. 100% online, asynchronous coursework with no required log-in times.. Four concentrations aligned to high-demand leadership paths: Global Business and Leadership; Entrepreneurship and Business Management; Healthcare Management and Leadership; and Information Systems and Enterprise Resource Management.. Applied research that candidates can connect directly to challenges in their own organizations.. Streamlined transfer-credit evaluation to help save time and money.. Federal student loan eligibility for qualifying students through the FAFSA.. A global network of fellow professionals and experienced faculty.

Manuel Valencia Nava

Crestmont University

+1 949-359-0045

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Beyond the Corner Office: Crestmont University Highlights Careers and Earning Power a DBA Can Unlock News Provided By Crestmont University October 15, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry



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