Inventionhome® Inventor Spotlight: Medipenny

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The idea for Medipenny began with several concerns about the way medications and medical devices are produced and used, especially the amount of paper and plastic waste associated with them. Kezia F. of San Diego, CA was also inspired by the rapid evolution of technology in everyday life and wondered why medication administration could not incorporate some of the same digital conveniences people already use with their phones, watches, and other devices. That late-night inspiration led her to envision a more modern approach to medication delivery.The patent-pending Medipenny is a reusable, pen-shaped medical device designed to administer liquid medications while incorporating digital features for tracking and personalization. Depending on how the technology is developed and implemented, the device could record information such as dosage amounts and administration times while connecting with a smartphone application to provide medication instructions, reminders, and other information. Its reusable design is also intended to reduce reliance on certain disposable materials.Kezia envisions Medipenny as a versatile device that could benefit patients, medical providers, manufacturers, and even animals. Digital reminders and medication histories could help users keep track of their medication schedules, while personalization could make the experience more convenient and engaging. She also sees potential for the concept to evolve alongside advances in medical technology to expand its applications beyond its initial purpose.“Our phones, watches, computers, and car radios are all digital,” said Kezia.“Why shouldn't medication administration be on the same wavelength universally?”For Kezia, the possibilities of Medipenny extend beyond simply delivering medication. She sees the device's combination of digital technology, personalization, reusability, and adaptability as a foundation that could continue to evolve through future licensing, manufacturing, and technological development. Her broader vision is for Medipenny to become a versatile, universal health-management tool that helps people stay informed and organized in their everyday lives.Companies interested in Medipenny can contact InventionHome at.... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at or email....For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at .

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InventionHome® Inventor Spotlight: Medipenny News Provided By InventionHome October 15, 2026, 17:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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