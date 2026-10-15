Dr. Brigitte White Introduces FOR HER Oral Care Collection Ahead Of World Menopause Day

The flavor palette behind Dr. White's FOR HER-Serene Berry Menopause and Calm Bloom Pregnancy-brings an expressive, women-focused perspective to everyday oral care.

- Dr. Brigitte White, DMD, Co-founder and CEO, Bright Whites Oral CareLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What should women tell their dentist when their mouth feels different during perimenopause or menopause? Dr. Brigitte White, DMD, wants that question in the conversation. Ahead of World Menopause Day on October 18, Bright Whites Oral Care is spotlighting her educational work and FOR HER from the Dr. White's brand, led by Serene Berry Menopause toothpaste, created with women navigating perimenopause and menopause in mind.White brings both clinical experience and lived experience as a Black woman, mother and woman navigating menopause. A Philadelphia native, she earned her undergraduate degree in public policy and international affairs at Princeton and her Doctor of Dental Medicine at Penn. Her career spans private practice, public health, dental care for U.S. military personnel and their families in Germany, and teaching at Penn Dental Medicine. She serves on the Penn Dental Alumni Executive Board and created Hormonal MouthTM, an educational platform exploring hormones, oral health and lived experience.“Your mouth belongs in the menopause conversation,” said White.“I'm a dentist, a mother and a woman navigating menopause. I want women to feel comfortable telling their dentist what has changed and asking what it means for their care. With FOR HER, I wanted to bring that same attention to the everyday experience: thoughtful formulas, distinctive flavors and a ritual women can enjoy.”The American Dental Association identifies hormonal changes, including menopause, among the possible causes of dry mouth. White encourages women to discuss changing oral comfort and taste with their dental professional and seek an individual assessment. Her message for World Menopause Day: bring those questions into the dental chair.Flavor with a point of viewFOR HER reflects Bright Whites Oral Care's vision for the Dr. White's brand: a dentist's perspective and a creative sensibility applied to everyday essentials. Its Reset ProtocolTM begins with choosing a toothpaste flavor, adds a tongue-cleaner format suited to the individual, and offers AVAEA whitening as an optional step, following product directions. FOR HER brings a women-focused perspective to that daily ritual.Serene Berry Menopause pairs bright raspberry with a smooth vanilla finish, created with women navigating perimenopause and menopause in mind. Calm Bloom Pregnancy pairs soft white peach with a delicate jasmine note, extending the collection's life-stage perspective to pregnancy.Both toothpastes are mint-free and fluoride-free and formulated with nano-hydroxyapatite. Each includes Dr. White's Sensitivity Relief ComplexTM, a blend of arginine, calcium carbonate, theobromine, neem oil extract and paeonol extract. Follow the product label and discuss individual oral-care needs with a dental professional.FOR HER is available on Amazon and Walmart Marketplace. Each single tube is 3.5 ounces, with a suggested retail price of $13.49. Learn more at brightwhitesoralcare/collections/for-her.Dr. White is available for interview upon request to discuss oral care during perimenopause and menopause, her personal perspective, and the story behind the Dr. White's brand. For interviews, product samples and additional media assets, contact Sean Joell Johnson below.About Bright Whites Oral Care and the Dr. White's brandBright Whites Oral Care is the company behind the Dr. White's brand. Co-founded by Dr. Brigitte White, CEO, and Sean Joell Johnson, president and an entertainment and media attorney, producer and executive, the company combines clinical experience with a background in storytelling and brand development. Its portfolio includes Fruit by DesignTM toothpaste, FOR HER, copper and steel tongue cleaners, and AVAEA whitening pens. Guided by“Oral Care with Intent,” the Dr. White's brand makes everyday oral care more personal through expressive flavor and purposeful product design. Learn more at brightwhitesoralcare and drbrigittewhite.

Sean Joell Johnson

Bright Whites Oral Care

+1 917-604-6335

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Dr. Brigitte White Introduces FOR HER Oral Care Collection Ahead of World Menopause Day News Provided By Bright Whites Oral Care LLC October 15, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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