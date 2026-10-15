Nashville Indian American Artist And Guinness World Record Holder Prana Kishore Secures 5 Official Grammy Entries

Prana Kishore Singer,Composer,Producer

Prana Kishore during Official Music Video shooting

Nirvana Dasakam Who Are You? Grammy Entry in Best Album Cover Design Category

PLUR D(Peace,Love,Unity,Respect,Diversity)Anthem for Social Change Empowering Young adults to reject Synthetic Drugs's Nirvana Dasakam Who are you?

- Prana Kishore

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recording Academy, also known as the Grammys, announced on 10th Oct 2026 the Official entries in 2026 for the Grammy 2027 Awards. Renowned singer-songwriter, composer, producer, and Grammy Voting member Prana Kishore has achieved a major milestone as two of his latest albums have secured a combined total of five official entries for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Released through his independent label, Prana Kishore Records, based in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, the recognized works span diverse genres, ranging from socially conscious Electronic Dance Music (EDM) to monumental Sanskrit productions.

The globally distributed albums have achieved official consideration in the following categories:

"PLUR D" - 2 Official Grammy Entries

.Song of the Year

.Best Dance Pop Recording

"Nirvana Dasakam - Who Are You?" - 3 Official Grammy Entries

.Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

.Best Global Music Performance

.Best Album Cover

PLUR D: An Anthem for Social Change

The first contending album, "PLUR D" (an acronym for Peace, Love, Unity, Respect, and Diversity), is a Global Music Award-winning EDM project designed as an anthem for social change. The track aims to protect youth by empowering young adults to reject synthetic drugs during critical split-second moments of temptation.

Prana Kishore Personal Tragedy:

PLUR D's urgency stems from a profound personal tragedy. Prana Kishore witnessed the devastating impact of synthetic drugs firsthand. Three very intelligent young adults, children of his close friends, tragically lost their lives after trying a synthetic drug just once. One of these heartbreaking losses happened right after a graduation party.

Underground Clubs Research, Consultations with Psychologists

Driven to find a solution, Prana Kishore spent four years immersing himself in Europe's and the USA's underground club scenes. Behavioral research and psychologist consultations led him to write the song“Is There a Place in the World, I Can Be Free For One Night” and deliver it in the EDM genre they love. By creating this natural happiness, PLUR D aims to neutralize the desire for dangerous drugs. This is also to revive the old PLUR Culture.

Recorded by engineer Melvin Johnny, Mixed and mastered by a two-time Grammy Award-winning producer in the United States.

Nirvana Dasakam Who Are You? Bringing 8th-Century Philosophy to the Global Stage for Global Oneness

In stark contrast to the modern beats of "PLUR D", "Nirvana Dasakam - Who Are You?" is a mega Sanskrit production. The album traces the historic, 8th-century journey of an eight-year-old Sri Adhi Shankaracharya from India, traveling in search of his guru. Upon finding his guru and rescuing him from drowning, the young disciple was asked, "Who are you?" In response, he narrated Dasakam, meaning ten powerful verses negating bodily attachments to realize the infinite truth of pure consciousness.

"The album carries a timeless message that global oneness can be achieved through EkAtma,,uniting with the self to unite the world," says Prana Kishore. The intricate production was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Melvin Johnny.

With a vast catalog of 119 albums across 10 languages, Prana Kishore holds the official Guinness World Record for the Longest Officially Released Song for his 108-hour Sanskrit work, "Secret Sounds of Sacred Sanskrit". Additionally, his album“Queen Mandalasa Upadesam Lullaby earned him the prestigious World Artist Award at the Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville in 2023

Both PLUR D and Nirvana Dasakam - Who Are You? are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other streaming platforms worldwide.

Prana Kishore

CEO Prana Kishore Records

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PLUR D ( Peace,Love,Unity,Respect,Diversity) Official Music Video directed by Prana Kishore

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Nashville Indian American Artist and Guinness World Record Holder Prana Kishore Secures 5 Official Grammy Entries News Provided By Prana Kishore Bommireddipalli October 15, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Music Industry, World & Regional



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