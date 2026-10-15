Tickets Now On Sale For The Helldorado Days Rodeo At CORE Arena At The Plaza Hotel & Casino, Nov. 13 - 14

Helldorado Days Rodeo at the CORE Arena at the Plaza Hotel & Casino

Plaza Hotel & Casino

Country Night DJ duo

Event has sold out every year, so more seating is being added. Also, modern country music DJ duo Country Night will perform in the arena after the rodeo.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Helldorado Days Rodeo returns to downtown Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 13 and Saturday, Nov. 14 at CORE Arena at the Plaza Hotel & Casino. Given the immense popularity of the event, which sells out every year, more seats across three ticket levels are being added.

Tickets for all three seating areas are now on sale on the Plaza website:

.General admission tickets for open bleacher-style seating start at $26 each.

.VIP tickets offering assigned grandstand seating with stadium chairs as well as access to an exclusive bar and restrooms are $46 each.

.And this year, there will be a new VIP+ section for $106 per ticket with individual chairs on tiered risers located steps away from the chutes and access to VIP area with exclusive bars and restrooms.

The rodeo begins each night at 6 p.m. and is fully sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association. The rodeo will feature bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, breakaway, and bareback riding, with prize purses totaling $45,000.

The Helldorado Days Rodeo attracts top athletes from all over the western United States and Canada, many of whom go on to compete at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) that happens in Las Vegas less than a month later. In past years, premier competitors included Wright Brothers (Ryder, Rusty and Statler), Sue Smith, Ryan Jarrett, and Clayton Biglow.

In addition to world-class competitors, the Helldorado Days Rodeo has top-notch rodeo entertainment with the“Stellar Trick Riding Cowgirls” who also perform in the National Finals Break Away Roping. And the Helldorado Days Rodeo stock contractor "Big Bucks PRCA Rodeo" offers top level competing animals, such as "Freckles," a saddle bronc horse that has been in the NFR five years in a row.

The Helldorado Days Rodeo also features related cowboy-themed events, like mutton bustin (a sheep riding competition for future cowboys and cowgirls who are 4-10 years old and under 60 pounds), a Whiskerino contest, and a historical exhibit area. The winning artwork of a children's coloring contest will be on display, and the tradition of crowning Miss Helldorado Days Rodeo Queen will again occur as Kate Flitton receives the honor this year. The Helen Jane Stewart and Veteran of the Year awards will also be awarded during the event.

With gates open at 4 p.m., guests can arrive early to enjoy family-friendly western themed carnival activities including a petting zoo, mechanical bull rides, line dancing, and pony rides.

After the rodeo excitement concludes, the modern country music DJ duo Country Night will perform in the arena. Blending timeless country classics with fresh new sounds, the North Carolina natives have co-signed with Waka Flocka, Brandi Cyrus, and Midland, while sharing stages with Shaboozey and Dasha.

With the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial as the presenting sponsor, the mission of the Helldorado Days Rodeo is to bring the community together to celebrate the spirit of Old Las Vegas, including those who shaped the city's history and those who are working to preserve the western lifestyle while looking toward the future.

Details about the Helldorado Days Rodeo, associated events, and sponsorships are at: .

About the Plaza Hotel & Casino

Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel & Casino combines a vintage Rat Pack attitude with modern styling and personal customer service for the ultimate Vegas experience. First opened in 1971 and built on the site of the original Las Vegas railroad depot at 1 Main Street, the Plaza has transformed its historic location into a one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming, entertainment, and dining. Its glittering porte-cochère is home to the outdoor Carousel Bar that offers handmade cocktails inside a life-sized, animated Vegas-themed carousel setting. The Plaza has nearly 1,000 modern rooms and suites, a classic Vegas showroom, downtown's only bingo hall, and 30,000 sq. ft. of refurbished ballroom and meeting space. The Plaza brought the rodeo back to downtown Las Vegas with its CORE Arena, downtown's only outdoor equestrian and multipurpose facility. Guests enjoy a variety of dining options led by the renowned Oscar's Steakhouse in the hotel's iconic glass dome overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. The Plaza has a lounge-style sports book, hundreds of slot machines, nearly two dozen table games on an 80,000-square-foot casino floor as well as downtown's first and only smokefree and social media friendly gaming space. A rooftop pool and recreation deck with private cabanas, hot tub, food truck, and dedicated Pickleball courts provide a variety of outdoor amenities. For more information on the award-winning Plaza Hotel & Casino, visit and follow on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Amy Maier

The Warren Group

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Helldorado Days Rodeo

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Tickets now on sale for the Helldorado Days Rodeo at CORE Arena at the Plaza Hotel & Casino, Nov. 13 - 14 News Provided By The Warren Group October 15, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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