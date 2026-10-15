NSL's Next Satellite Takes On Space Weather And Space Situational Awareness

SpaceX Transporter Missions with NSL TROOP-F2 and TROOP 3 mission. Photo courtesy of SpaceX, via NASA

NSL Advances Space Weather Monitoring and Space Situational Awareness with Partner Payloads on TROOP-F6 Aboard SpaceX Bandwagon-6

- Matthew Voss President of NearSpace LaunchUPLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NearSpace Launch (NSL) is preparing to launch TROOP -F6 aboard SpaceX's Bandwagon-6 mission, currently scheduled for April 2027. The mission represents an important step forward for NSL as the company continues to expand its spacecraft, sensor, communications, and rapid development capabilities.NSL will serve as the owner and operator of TROOP-F6, using the mission as an on-orbit platform to test and demonstrate a range of next-generation technologies and operational capabilities.In addition to NSL's internal technology demonstrations, TROOP-F6 will host payloads for external partners, further expanding the mission value as an adaptable platform for in-space technology demonstrations.“TROOP-F6 marks an important step for NSL, bringing together advanced capabilities that support our vision for future space missions,” said Matthew Voss, President of NSL.“This mission allows us to test new technologies in space, demonstrate rapid development and deployment, expand our communications capabilities, and provide opportunities for hosted payload customers, all while continuing to build on our flight heritage.”The mission is part of NSL's broader effort to accelerate innovation and expand its capabilities throughout 2027. By combining internally developed technologies with hosted payload opportunities, TROOP-F6 will help NSL continue advancing its mission to provide responsive, adaptable space solutions to government, commercial, and research customers.With Bandwagon-6 targeted for April 2027, TROOP-F6 will mark another milestone in NSL's continued development of rapidly deployable spacecraft and mission capabilities.

Jasmin Embry

NearSpace Launch

+1 765-998-8942

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NSL's Next Satellite Takes on Space Weather and Space Situational Awareness News Provided By NearSpace Launch Inc. October 15, 2026, 17:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Environment, Military Industry, Science



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