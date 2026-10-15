Telangana Heading For Crisis Due To Unprecedented El Nino Situation: CM Revanth Reddy

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 15 (IANS) With declining water reserves and soaring demand for electricity, Telangana is heading for a potential crisis due to an unprecedented El Nino situation, warned Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

Stating that the next 9-10 months will be very difficult, he urged farmers to defer the 'Yasangi' (Rabi) crop to secure the state's drinking water supply and appealed to people to conserve water.

He also warned that crops across 10 lakh acres are likely to suffer damage during the 'Vanakalam' (Kharif) despite all the efforts to prevent withering of crops, he said.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with the ministers to review the situation caused by El Nino, Revanth Reddy said reservoirs in the Krishna basin have 72% less water compared to last year. Similarly, the Krishna basin has 40% less water. The state had a 23% rainfall deficit during the monsoon.

“No reservoir has enough water to supply both drinking and farming needs. Usually, at this time in a typical year, we have 462 TMC of water across all reservoirs. Today, we have only 200 TMC. This is an unprecedented moment of crisis for all of us," he said.

As the state needs to supply drinking water to 24,000 villages, he said that available reserves must be used carefully.

The Chief Minister said that water for irrigation must be used judiciously, and electricity should be consumed sparingly.

He stressed the need to ensure drinking water and fodder for livestock. Otherwise, animals could perish in large numbers.

The state is also facing the problem due to a rise in electricity demand. The demand has soared to 20,003 MW against the normal level of around 15,000 MW for October.

There has been an increase in electricity demand of 5,000 MW mainly due to increased use of agriculture pump sets. The electricity consumption by the domestic sector has also gone up as the temperatures typically seen in March are being experienced in October.

He pointed out that about 30 lakh agriculture pump sets are functioning across the state.

The Chief Minister revealed that the government was purchasing electricity at prevailing market rates to protect standing crops ahead of the monsoon harvest, expected in about 20 days.

He also appealed to avoid wasting water on activities like washing vehicles.

The Chief Minister announced that the government is preparing an action plan to take up repairs to tanks, lakes and ponds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

He called on the Centre to provide financial assistance to farmers affected by crop losses and those who might skip the next season.

He announced Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikarmarka would organise an all-party meeting after Dasara to explain the situation to all the parties.

The Chief Minister will lead an all-party delegation to Delhi to meet the Union Home Minister and other central ministers.

He said the Central Government should extend its support to the State Government.

Revanth Reddy also appealed to political parties, the media and citizens to cooperate with the government in tackling the anticipated crisis.

He stated that because of global warming, this El Nino disaster is affecting the entire world. Scientists and other experts have been warning us about El Nino. Unfortunately, their worst predictions have come true.

He noted that the United Nations had noted that El Nino would affect people in 100 countries, affecting nearly a hundred crore people directly and indirectly.

Likening El Niño to COVID, he said the crisis demands that all people work together in unison.

"When a natural disaster strikes us, it is everyone's duty to come together. We have to think beyond politics and join our hands in mission mode, so no one is left behind. So, we can take care of everyone. Save Water, Save Power. This is our magic mantra," he said.

The government will organise cultural troupes (kala jathas) to raise public awareness on tackling the situation, he said.

Stating that film actor Vijay Deverakonda has appealed to El Niño, he said the support of other film actors, athletes, and artists will be enlisted in making an appeal to the public.