Payal Rohatagi Calls Actor Imran Khan 'Jobless Actor'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Actress Payal Rohatagi, who has been away from the screen, has made a scathing attack against actor Imran Khan, who joined the protests demanding the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar. She called him a“jobless actor”, who is not aware of politics.

The actor attended the protests at the August Kranti Maidan on October 10, where he was detained by the cops. Later, it was found out that the actor is not an Indian citizen, and holds Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI).

The actress recently spoke with IANS, and said,“Well, he should be aware that he is not supposed to be doing something so stupid. He is not an Indian citizen, he is a US citizen-first, you are a US citizen, on top of that, you are living in India, working here, you got married, but I think you didn't take a visa, or I don't know, he's divorced or something like that”.

She further mentioned,“So why are you going to a protest site? A lot of out-of-work actors, jobless actors go to these protests so that they can get visibility, because there all of you are present, right? Because the protest needs to be covered, so a lot of jobless actors go there”.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the actor, who was directed by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to leave India by October 28, will approach the Bombay High Court to challenge the notice issued by the FRRO.

The actor was ordered to leave India over his allegedly unlawful participation in the recent August Kranti Maidan protests, which demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The FRRO stated in its order that the actor allegedly violated the Foreigners Act by participating in the protests as he is not an Indian citizen, and holds Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI).

The actor was issued a notice to leave the country days after he participated in a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Action has been taken against Imran under Sections 7 and 29 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, and the actor has received a copy of the notice. The actor was detained by the police on October 10 in connection with the protest.