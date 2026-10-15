17% Of Young Adults Have Gone Into Debt To Date - How Much Is Romance Costing Now?

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees) Finding love has never been free, but dating costs are becoming a serious financial concern for younger Americans. A September 2026 survey found that 17% of Gen Z and millennials have taken on debt to maintain a lifestyle with someone they were dating. Between restaurant bills, transportation, entertainment, and appearance-related expenses, romantic outings can quickly become expensive.

With everyday necessities already stretching household budgets, some young adults are questioning whether they can afford romance without sacrificing their financial stability. The latest research reveals how dating costs are changing relationships and what people can do to protect their wallets.

Dating Debt Is Becoming A Financial Reality

The September 2026 Zelle New Economics of Dating Report surveyed 1,800 Gen Z and millennial adults who had dated within the previous year. Researchers found that 17% had incurred debt to maintain a dating lifestyle, while a similar percentage had borrowed money from friends or family for dates.

Among Gen Z respondents specifically, 20% reported taking on dating-related debt. Additionally, 84% said rising costs had affected their dating lives, and 11% had stopped dating because they couldn't afford it. These findings suggest dating debt isn't simply about extravagant spending but also reflects the pressure to maintain romantic relationships while managing limited finances.

The Average Date Now Costs Nearly $200

According to BMO's February 2026 Real Financial Progress Index, Americans spend approximately $189 on an average date. That's a 12.5% increase from $168 in 2025, highlighting how quickly dating costs are rising. The calculation includes expenses beyond dinner, such as transportation, grooming, and other preparations. Americans who dated reported spending an average of $2,323 annually on romantic outings. For someone earning $40,000 annually, that represents nearly 6% of their gross income before accounting for other financial obligations.

Credit Card Interest Makes Romance More Expensive

The biggest financial danger isn't necessarily an expensive date but carrying its cost into future months. According to Experian's September 2026 analysis, the average annual percentage rate on credit card accounts accruing interest was 22.15% in May 2026.

Consider someone who charges $600 in dating expenses and pays only $30 monthly toward that balance. Assuming a fixed 22.15% APR, no additional purchases, and simplified monthly interest calculations, repayment would take approximately 26 months and cost roughly $160 in interest. That means several enjoyable evenings could ultimately cost around $760, demonstrating why paying credit card balances in full matters.

Many Young Adults Are Choosing Cheaper Dates

Not everyone is responding to expensive dating by borrowing more money. A May 2026 Bank of America Better Money Habits study found that 51% of Gen Z respondents spent nothing monthly on romantic dates. Another 14% reported spending less than $50, while 24% said financial circumstances were delaying relationship milestones.

These figures include people who aren't actively dating, so they shouldn't be interpreted as evidence that most active daters spend nothing. Nevertheless, the findings show that financial limitations are influencing romantic decisions, including whether relationships progress toward greater commitments.

Financial Compatibility Is Becoming More Important

Expensive dinners and impressive gifts don't necessarily create stronger relationships. In fact, financial disagreements can reveal significant differences in expectations, spending priorities, and personal responsibility. A 2023 study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships examined financial conflicts and found that disagreements involving unfair contributions or perceived irresponsibility were associated with worse relationship outcomes. This makes conversations about splitting expenses, spending limits, and financial expectations particularly valuable. Someone who respects a $40 dinner budget may demonstrate greater long-term compatibility than someone who expects expensive outings every weekend.

Small Dating Expenses Can Create Big Monthly Bills

Dating costs often accumulate through purchases that initially seem insignificant. Imagine a couple spending $75 on dinner, $30 on transportation, and $25 on entertainment during a typical evening. That's $130 per outing, or $520 monthly if they go out four times. Reducing those outings to two restaurant dates and two $20 activities would lower their monthly spending to $300, saving $220. Over 12 months, those savings would total $2,640, potentially providing meaningful breathing room for emergency savings or debt repayment.

Love Shouldn't Come With Years Of Payments

Dating costs are rising, but expensive experiences aren't a requirement for meaningful romantic connections. The latest research shows that younger Americans are increasingly balancing their desire for companionship against financial responsibilities. Establishing spending boundaries, communicating openly, and avoiding unnecessary borrowing can make relationships more sustainable. Ultimately, a partner who respects financial limitations may offer something more valuable than an extravagant evening.

Have you ever felt pressured to spend more than you could afford while dating, and should couples discuss money before their first date? Share your experiences and opinions in the comments.