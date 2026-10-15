ASUS Unveils The Ultraslim Expertbook A7 Built For Modern Mobility
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The device combines refined aesthetics, an all-metal design, smooth performance, and dependable assurance Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Refined aesthetics: Precision-milled unibody using 6000-series aluminum alloy with clean lines, seamless finish, and seams as tight as 0.05mm
Effortless agility: Ultraslim *1cm profile, starting at *1.2kg, and up to 26 hours of battery life for easy carrying and work across spaces
Immersive display: 14-inch 3K OLED display with optional anti-glare, 120Hz refresh rate, and 90% screen-to-body ratio for vivid viewing
Smooth performance: Up to Intel® CoreTM 7 processor, 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB PCIe® SSD, ASUS ExpertCool thermal solution, and Wi-Fi 6E
Dependable assurance: ASUS ExpertGuardian includes layered security, MIL-STD-810H durability, and FIDO2 biometric authentication for total peace of mind
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