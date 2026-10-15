IBM Study: Three In Four UAE Executives Report AI Incidents Reaching Leadership As Agent Autonomy Grows
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New UAE findings show governance and accountability under growing pressure as AI agents move further into enterprise operations
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75% of UAE executives say an AI-related incident reached board or C-suite attention in the past 12 months, with 49% changing AI governance policy or frameworks in response
78% expect AI agents to have some level of autonomy towards decisions by 2027, while 41% say their governance is designed to scale with agentic AI deployment.
When organizations want to deploy AI faster than governance and compliance frameworks for the intended uses of AI are ready for, 60% continue within agreed risk limits while governance adapts; almost a third (30%) delay deployment until governance is ready.
Only 39% have a formal, board-reviewed quantification of the financial risk created by gaps in their AI governance
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Financial risk measurement remains uneven. 39% have a formal, board-reviewed quantification of the financial risk created by gaps in AI governance, while 38% have some financial estimates that are not comprehensive or regularly reviewed.
Third-party AI risk: Nearly half (49%) of UAE respondents acknowledge gaps or limitations in how their governance framework covers AI systems used by vendors, technology partners and supply-chain participants. Only 29% continuously monitor third-party AI risk and 16% require independent assurance or certification.
National AI strategy shapes governance investment: 59% cite national AI strategy requirements as a primary driver of AI governance investment in the UAE, followed by international regulatory exposure at 42% and sector regulatory requirements at 38%.
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