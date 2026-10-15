Automechanika Shanghai 2026: A Platform Connecting Middle East Ambition With Global Automotive Innovation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Manufacturing expertise, aftermarket solutions and emerging mobility technologies will take centre stage at Automechanika Shanghai from 2 to 5 December.

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Automechanika Shanghai 2026 will bring together the global automotive supply chain from 2 to 5 December at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, offering businesses access to parts, components, equipment and aftermarket services. As the Middle East region advances automotive manufacturing and electric mobility, the exhibition offers an ideal platform to support sourcing and industry collaboration.

The 21st edition of the fair will occupy 390,000 sqm across 16 halls and the mezzanine floor, hosting around 7,600 global exhibitors. The fair welcomed 253,691 visitors from 190 countries and regions in its previous edition (2025). More than an exhibition, Automechanika Shanghai presents itself as a unified platform, integrating the show floor with a robust programme of conferences, workshops and 100 fringe events.

Covering the entire supply chain from manufacturing to the aftermarket, upgrades in parts & components, electrics & electronics, accessories, diagnostics, body and paint, tyres, and wheels showcase advanced components, smart tyres, lightweight wheels, maintenance for new energy vehicles, infotainment electronics, and high-performance enhancements for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

The Parts & Components and Electrics & Electronics sector, the largest at the fair with over 4,200 exhibitors, showcases advancements in materials, lightweight design, intelligent technologies, and electrification for ICE, EV, and hybrid vehicles, covering chassis, powertrain, new drive technologies, thermal management, standard parts, and more.

Driven by the rapid transformation of electrification, nearly half of Automechanika Shanghai's exhibitors focus on new energy products and services. The New Energy & Connectivity sector grows 20%, featuring 700 exhibitors in electric powertrains, autonomous driving, AI, charging and battery swapping, intelligent chassis, and thermal management, alongside hybrid, fuel cell, and hydrogen solutions enhancing performance and safety. The newly established Global Quality Alliance Hub, centered on the IATF 16949 standard, unites standards bodies, trainers, certifiers, and regulators to strengthen quality management.

More than 480 global experts will participate in the 2026 conference and events programme.

The programme comprises five complementary pillars. Flagship events will address industry trends, policy and innovation, while the Tech series will focus on emerging technologies and R&D collaboration. The Talent series will connect companies with skilled professionals through educational initiatives.

Connect will facilitate collaboration between carmakers and suppliers throughout the year. The Automotive Supply-Demand Matching Series and Global Collective Forum will bring manufacturers, suppliers and technology companies together to discuss supply-chain development, investment and international partnerships.

Automotive+ will explore the convergence of artificial intelligence, vehicle-road-cloud systems, new energy solutions, hardware-software integration and robotics. The Innovation4Mobility platform will provide a dedicated showcase for these technologies and their applications across the automotive industry. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd aligncenter" title="3131-2087-max" src="#" alt="3131-2087-max" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

Middle East market developments create sourcing opportunities:

The GCC's new light vehicle market continues to grow, expanding the regional vehicle base and driving demand for parts distribution, maintenance equipment and aftermarket services. Electric vehicle adoption is also rising across the region, bringing further servicing requirements for diagnostics, charging systems and new energy powertrains. In addition, manufacturing and trade partnerships continue to develop across the Middle East. These developments underline growing opportunities for Middle Eastern businesses to source parts, equipment and technologies through international platforms such as Automechanika Shanghai.

Automotive manufacturing has rapidly developed across Asia as well, with many countries becoming key manufacturing hubs. These manufacturing centers not only fulfill domestic demand but also produce complete built-up (CBU) vehicles and parts for export across the region and beyond. China is a dominant player, leading vehicle production and exports with a significant volume that translates to tens of billions of dollars in trade value. For example, Chinese automakers shipped approximately $117 billion worth of vehicles globally, with a notable emphasis on new energy vehicles. Other major Asian automotive exporters including Thailand, India, Japan, and South Korea collectively contribute substantial export values, underscoring the integrated and competitive nature of the region's automotive industry.

These developments highlight opportunities for cooperation between Middle Eastern businesses and international suppliers across automotive manufacturing, parts distribution and aftermarket services.

An ecosystem that needs the aftermarket to keep running:

Automechanika Shanghai, Asia's largest automotive fair of its kind, with product categories spanning across manufacturing and aftermarket, also attracts strong participation from across Asian countries and across the world. In a market dominated by an aging, largely combustion-powered fleet, this aftermarket focus remains highly relevant even as EV adoption grows. While traditional parts are still in high demand, continuous innovation is essential to keep pace with a vehicle base that is both aging and evolving. This reinforces Automechanika Shanghai's position as the Asia's largest in serving this sector, at a time when maintaining reliable and affordable vehicle operation is a key priority throughout the region.

Automechanika Shanghai:

Automechanika Shanghai is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and the China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd (Sinomachint). Please contact Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd on +852 2802 7728, visit or email efrankfurt for further enquiries.

Messe Frankfurt:

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,700 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2025 were about € 766 million. We serve our customers business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. Messe Frankfurt develops new business models based on its digital expertise. Its range of services encompasses venue rental as well as exhibition stand construction, marketing services, staffing services, and catering. Sustainability is a central pillar of the company's strategy. Maintaining a balance between environmental and economic responsibility, social responsibility, and diversity lies at the heart of its approach.

Sinomachint:

China National Machinery Industry International Co., Ltd. (SINOMACHINT) represents a subsidiary of China National Machinery Industry Corporation, a centrally administered conglomerate on the Fortune Global 500 list. It stays committed to creating an integrated platform for technical exchange and trade promotion between Chinese and foreign businesses. And it has now built well-known exhibition brands – CIMT, CMECEXPO, and CNMTC – in a way to deliver a full range of convention and exhibition services that it focuses on, from event organization to operation. A parent company of more than 20 investment enterprises, SINOMACHINT holds over 50 self-organized exhibitions domestically and nearly 20 overseas, while acting as the agent of about 200 foreign trade shows. And its position as China's largest agent of overseas expos has for years stayed unchanged. As always, SINOMACHINT will remain a responsible innovator that values collaboration and shares benefits. That means it promises to spearhead the development of China's convention and exhibition industry and grow the Chinese business community for shaping the new dual-circulation development pattern. It stands ready to work more closely with all sectors of society for greater innovation, for more win-win scenarios, and for a thriving economy in China and beyond.