MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Another Nomad 101 superyacht has reached an important milestone, emerging from the shed at Gulf Craft's Umm Al Quwain shipyard and touching the water for the first time. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The latest hull features an updated interior and exterior design by Phathom Design, bringing a fresh expression to the 30-metre tri-deck yacht. The design centres on generous living spaces, open-air areas and a natural connection between life indoors and outside.

The design language follows Phathom Studio's vision of soft minimalism, combining understated architectural elegance with warmth, tactility and comfort. Calm architectural lines, generous natural light and carefully balanced proportions create an environment that feels sophisticated yet welcoming.

Sustainability is an important part of the updated interior, with materials selected for their durability, lifecycle and environmental impact. Commenting on the design, Raquel H. Grijota, Design Partner at Phathom Studio, said:“The interior of the new hull incorporates natural and renewable fibres including flax, hemp and bamboo, bio-based vegan leather, reclaimed wood flooring and carpets made from recycled fishing nets. Recycled materials also feature in the composite stone surfaces, while non-toxic and bio-based lacquer is used across the interior.”

With the yacht now in the water, the latest Nomad 101 moves into the next stage of its build. Finishing and commissioning will continue ahead of delivery, when the yacht will begin its next chapter as a luxurious home on the water.

About Nomad:

Nomad is a Gulf Craft Group brand dedicated to versatile, seaworthy yachts and superyachts designed for comfortable extended living on board. Spanning from 65ft to 101ft, Nomad is ideal for family cruising with excellent space utilisation and true live-in comfort. Each model is engineered for varied climates and cruising styles, with clever layouts, shaded and enclosed spaces, and thoughtful storage that make time on the water effortless.

Strong, efficient and reassuringly robust, the Nomad fleet balances stability with superior seakeeping and a refined onboard experience. Every yacht is built with rigorous technical integrity for reliability, so guests can enjoy the ocean with a complete confidence – a true home away from home.