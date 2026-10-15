UK B2B Data Campaign Delivers 195% ROI With 74% Of Database Still Untouched

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> Results Driven Marketing has published a new customer case study revealing how a UK B2B data campaign generated a 195% return on the cost of the records used. A commercial laundry equipment supplier secured two sales generating £2,000 in profit after cont

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, UK, 15 October 2026 – UK B2B data supplier Results Driven Marketing has shared a new customer case study showing how a targeted business data campaign generated a 195% return on data spend after the customer worked just over a quarter of its purchased database.

The campaign produced two completed capital sales, generating £2,000 in combined profit. It also identified a potential rental agreement worth approximately £4,000.

Remarkably, the customer achieved these results after working just 3,874 of the 15,076 business records purchased.

The remaining 11,202 records, representing 74.3% of the original database, had not yet been used.

Targeted B2B Data Produces Measurable Sales Results

The customer, a supplier of capital equipment and rental services, purchased targeted UK business contact data covering three industries: Hotels and Spas, Veterinary Practices and Care Homes.

The complete order included 15,076 business records, with 9,463 containing both telephone and email contact details.

At £175 per 1,000 records, the total data investment was £2,638.30 excluding VAT.

Rather than approaching all three sectors immediately, the customer began with Veterinary Practices.

The veterinary database contained 3,874 records, representing an allocated investment of £677.95.

From this initial sector campaign, the customer completed two capital sales with a combined profit of £2,000.

After deducting the allocated data cost, the confirmed return was £1,322.05, equivalent to a 195% return on data spend.

The calculation excludes other campaign operating costs.

A Further £4,000 Rental Opportunity

In addition to the completed sales, the campaign generated a promising lead for a rental agreement with an estimated value of £4,000.

Although this opportunity had not converted at the time of reporting, it demonstrates how targeted B2B outreach can create both immediate sales and longer-term commercial opportunities.

Results Driven Marketing has excluded the potential rental agreement from its confirmed ROI calculation to distinguish realised sales profit from prospective contract revenue.

Nearly Three-Quarters of the Database Remains Untouched

Perhaps the most significant finding is that the customer has yet to begin contacting the other two sectors.

The remaining database includes 7,568 Hotels and Spas records and 3,634 Care Homes records.

Together, these account for 11,202 potential business contacts.

Despite only using the Veterinary Practices segment, the customer has already generated confirmed sales profit equivalent to 75.8% of the cost of the entire database order.

Further campaigns could provide additional sales opportunities without requiring another purchase of marketing data.

However, future results will depend on the customer's outreach activity, product offering and conversion rates.

Results Driven Marketing Highlights the Importance of Measuring Data ROI

Iain Irvin, Director of Results Driven Marketing, believes the results demonstrate why businesses should evaluate marketing data by its commercial performance rather than simply its purchase price.

"Businesses often focus on how much a database costs, but the more important question is what you can actually generate from it.

"In this case, the customer has made two sales, generated £2,000 in profit and identified another potential £4,000 opportunity. They've only worked around a quarter of the data.

"What I find particularly interesting is that they've already covered nearly 76% of the entire data purchase through profit from those first two sales.

"They've still got the Hotels and Spas and Care Homes data to work through, so there's plenty of opportunity left.

"For me, it's a good example of why getting your targeting right matters so much."

Supporting UK Businesses with Targeted Lead Generation

Results Driven Marketing supplies UK business contact databases designed to help companies identify and approach potential customers.

Its services include B2B email lists, telemarketing data, direct mail data and managed lead generation campaigns.

Businesses can target prospects using criteria such as industry, geography, company size, turnover and decision-maker job role.

The company works with organisations across a range of UK industries, helping them reach relevant businesses through targeted marketing and sales activity.

The full customer case study, including the campaign breakdown, confirmed sales results and ROI calculations, is available on the Results Driven Marketing website:

Results Driven Marketing, also known as RD Marketing, is a UK B2B data and lead generation company based in Newcastle upon Tyne.

The company supplies targeted business databases and marketing solutions to organisations looking to reach new customers across the UK.

Its services include UK B2B contact data, email marketing, telemarketing data, direct mail data, LinkedIn lead generation, PPC management and LLM optimisation.

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Location: Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom