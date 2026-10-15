The At-Home Beauty Tech Boom: How Connected Devices Are Reshaping Personal Care

MENAFN - PR Urgent) , so it must not be wrapped in one. --> The rapidly expanding beauty tech market is transforming at-home self-care and force brands to substantiate their promises with data-driven innovation.

The personal care market is experiencing a profound high-tech transformation at home. Propelled by digitally savvy consumers who demand tangible, proven outcomes, the fast-growing "Beauty Tech" sector - covering everything from smart hair stylers to high-tech LED masks - is seeing unprecedented market momentum.

According to research from flexible payment company Klarna, which evaluated sales trends across France from 2024 to 2025, consumer habits are shifting significantly. As smart wellness devices become central to everyday self-care routines, beauty brands are being forced to reinvent their core business strategies and back up their marketing claims with hard data.

At the heart of this skincare surge is the growing adoption of red and near-infrared LED light therapy. By penetrating deep into the skin's dermal layers, these targeted wavelengths stimulate cellular energy (ATP) and boost natural collagen production. Regular at-home treatments help smooth fine lines, reduce inflammation, improve skin texture, and accelerate cellular repair - offering clinical-grade anti-aging benefits without downtime or skin irritation.

Ages 26 to 35 - The Social-First Hair Innovators: For younger, social-media-focused shoppers, online trends heavily sway mid-to-high-tier purchases (typically between €50 and €400). This demographic is driving tremendous sales spikes in advanced hair styling and grooming tools. Notably, purchases of the Shark FlexStyle multi-styler jumped by 149%, alongside strong demand for illuminated vanity mirrors (+129%) and volumizing hair tools (+100%).

Ages 35 to 45 - The Premium Skincare Connoisseurs: As buyers reach their late 30s and 40s, focus shifts toward high-performance anti-aging and wellness solutions. Consumers in this age bracket are investing heavily in sophisticated dermatological devices-highlighted by an impressive 172% surge in LED mask sales and a 75% rise in ice roller purchases.

As personal care devices for the face, body, and hair continue to blur the line between clinical dermatological treatments and daily rituals, market leadership will belong to brands that effectively merge technological innovation with clear, evidence-backed results.