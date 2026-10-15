Methods For Controlling The Spread And Abundance Of Invasive Plant Species
(MENAFN- RCTT) V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany offers consumers methods (technologies) for controlling the spread and population size of invasive plant species under a commercial agreement wirh technical assistance and is looking for partners to conclude a technical cooperation agreement. Description Regulating the spread and population size of invasive plant species is a critical component of ecological safety and the preservation of Belarus's national security within the environmental sphere. According to the National Security Concept, the introduction and uncontrolled proliferation of aggressive, non-native flora are recognized as key external threats to the sustainable development of ecosystems.
Data from the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany indicate that the total area infested by major invasive plants alone spans thousands of hectares.
Why is this issue significant for Belarus?
1. A threat to unique biodiversity. Belarus possesses a rich native flora (comprising approximately 12,000 species of plants and fungi). Aggressive invaders-such as Canada goldenrod or Sosnowsky's hogweed-completely displace local species, forming dense, single-species stands (monodominant communities). In these areas, traditional Belarusian meadow grasses, berry-bearing plants, and fungal networks disappear.
2. Direct damage to the economy and agriculture. Invasive species encroach upon fertile land and pastures. They actively deplete the soil by consuming water and nutrients, reduce crop yields, and degrade the quality of hay used for animal feed (for instance, due to the bitter essential oils found in ragweed).
3. Risks to public health. The pollen of Canada goldenrod and common ragweed acts as a potent allergen, triggering asthma, dermatitis, and conjunctivitis. Meanwhile, the sap of Sosnowsky's hogweed, when exposed to sunlight (ultraviolet radiation), causes severe chemical burns to the skin.
4. Degradation of forest ecosystems. Invasive tree species, such as the boxelder (ash-leaved maple) and black locust, are rapidly colonizing the understory, disrupting the natural regeneration of valuable native Belarusian tree species (oak, pine, and birch).
In accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Belarus, the following species are subject to strict regulation and mandatory eradication:
1. Sosnovsky's hogweed. The most well-known "green aggressor." Thanks to systematic control efforts, the area it covers has been stabilized at approximately 6,150 hectares, Without such intervention, this area would have been 5–8 times larger.
2. Canadian goldenrod. Currently the biggest headache for ecologists, it covers over 24,560 hectares across the country and continues to expand its range. Each plant produces tens of thousands of wind-dispersed seeds.
3. Boxelder (ash-leaved maple). A fast-growing tree that clogs river floodplains and roadsides, while disrupting the structure of forests.
4. Wild cucumber ("Echinocystis lobata"). An herbaceous vine capable of increasing its range by 40–50% annually, literally "strangling" shrubs.
5. Black locust. This species displaces native flora; its bark and fruit contain a toxic protein called robin.
6. Northern red oak and common ragweed. Species recently added to the Ministry of Natural Resources' official list, requiring mandatory eradication. The Institute has developed environmentally safe and effective methods for controlling the spread and population size of "Echinocystis lobata" and "Ambrosia artemisiifolia". Amendments have been drafted for the technical code of practice-"Environmental Protection and Nature Management. Plant World. Requirements for Limiting the Spread and Population Size of Invasive Plants (such as "Heracleum sosnowskyi"", "Solidago canadensis", "Echinocystis lobata", and others) Using Various Methods" to incorporate specific requirements for controlling the spread and population size of "Echinocystis lobata" and "Ambrosia artemisiifolia".
This information is included in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," on pages 187–188. Advantages and Innovations The application of the developed methods for controlling the spread of invasive plant species, in addition to significantly reducing their population, helps preserve a cover of graminoid grasses in the treated areas.
The treatment achieves an efficacy of 95–98%. In the few individual plants that survive the treatment, the production of viable seed progeny is suppressed. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development A draft of amendments to TKP 17.05-03.2020 (33140) - "Requirements for carrying out work to limit the spread and population size of invasive plants (Sosnowsky's hogweed, Canadian goldenrod, wild cucumber, and other invasive plants) using various methods" - has been prepared. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany, a research project was carried out titled "Development and implementation of environmentally safe and effective methods for controlling the spread and abundance of *Echinocystis lobata* (Michx.) and *Ambrosia artemisiifolia* L." The results were utilized in the development of various technologies. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords A.01.11 - Growing of cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds
A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the oldest biological research institution in the country and a leading scientific center in the field of botany.
The Institute's core activities include:
* assessing the impact of new construction (or reconstruction) projects and economic activities on plant life;
* ecotourism and environmental education: designing and providing informational support for nature trails, visitor centers, and forest-based educational centers, as well as developing promotional materials;
* evaluating the extent to which fertile soil layers are contaminated with viable seeds of Sosnowsky's hogweed (*Heracleum sosnowskyi*) and developing methods to control this dangerous invasive species;
* developing and producing artificial substrates for plant propagation and cultivation;
* creating plant growth regulator compositions and plant protection products, along with technologies for their application;
* testing plant protection products undergoing state registration (for trees and shrubs in forests, protective plantings, urban green spaces, forest plantations, and nurseries, as well as for flax).
The Institute has conducted extensive research, which has led to the mapping of the distribution and stock of key medicinal plant species across the country. This work has identified trends in medicinal plant resources and provided recommendations for their sustainable use. Furthermore, the Institute has investigated the chorological (distributional) characteristics of the Belarusian flora, forming the basis for specific conservation measures for individual plant species and entire floristic complexes. The Institute has pioneered research into the patterns of flora formation, the ecology and biology of plant species, the structure and composition of plant populations in extreme growing conditions, and the taxonomic study of specific plant species and genera native to Belarus. The Institute studies the patterns of distribution and formation of Belarus's natural vegetation, the structure and productivity of plant communities, and the dynamics and direction of successional processes within the vegetation cover. It develops the scientific foundations for the rational use and conservation of plant resources; theoretical bases and principles for vegetation classification; a typological classification of forests in Belarus; forest-site and geobotanical zoning of the republic; and scientific principles for forest management based on zonal-typological approaches. A collection of pure cultures has been established, comprising 55 species (over 300 strains) of micromycetes and deuteromycetes, as well as 400 bacterial strains (identified to the genus level) isolated from the rhizosphere and phylloplane of legumes and potatoes.
The Institute conducts comprehensive research to establish the fundamental principles of modern, sustainable, and environmentally safe crop production. It evaluates the efficacy of new agricultural preparations, develops methods to curb the spread of invasive plant species, and creates environmentally safe and cost-effective technologies for utilizing biotechnological waste as secondary material resources. This work enables the successful identification of methods that combine the ecological focus of extensive agriculture with the advantages of knowledge-intensive, high-yield food production, while also proposing new ways to boost productivity.
The Institute maintains international ties through active agreements on scientific and technical cooperation, as well as memoranda of scientific and technical (collaborative) partnership with relevant organizations in various countries.
Official website of the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing methods (technologies) for controlling the spread and population size of invasive plant species under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in developing methods (technologies) for controlling the spread and population size of invasive plant species under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Data from the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany indicate that the total area infested by major invasive plants alone spans thousands of hectares.
Why is this issue significant for Belarus?
1. A threat to unique biodiversity. Belarus possesses a rich native flora (comprising approximately 12,000 species of plants and fungi). Aggressive invaders-such as Canada goldenrod or Sosnowsky's hogweed-completely displace local species, forming dense, single-species stands (monodominant communities). In these areas, traditional Belarusian meadow grasses, berry-bearing plants, and fungal networks disappear.
2. Direct damage to the economy and agriculture. Invasive species encroach upon fertile land and pastures. They actively deplete the soil by consuming water and nutrients, reduce crop yields, and degrade the quality of hay used for animal feed (for instance, due to the bitter essential oils found in ragweed).
3. Risks to public health. The pollen of Canada goldenrod and common ragweed acts as a potent allergen, triggering asthma, dermatitis, and conjunctivitis. Meanwhile, the sap of Sosnowsky's hogweed, when exposed to sunlight (ultraviolet radiation), causes severe chemical burns to the skin.
4. Degradation of forest ecosystems. Invasive tree species, such as the boxelder (ash-leaved maple) and black locust, are rapidly colonizing the understory, disrupting the natural regeneration of valuable native Belarusian tree species (oak, pine, and birch).
In accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Belarus, the following species are subject to strict regulation and mandatory eradication:
1. Sosnovsky's hogweed. The most well-known "green aggressor." Thanks to systematic control efforts, the area it covers has been stabilized at approximately 6,150 hectares, Without such intervention, this area would have been 5–8 times larger.
2. Canadian goldenrod. Currently the biggest headache for ecologists, it covers over 24,560 hectares across the country and continues to expand its range. Each plant produces tens of thousands of wind-dispersed seeds.
3. Boxelder (ash-leaved maple). A fast-growing tree that clogs river floodplains and roadsides, while disrupting the structure of forests.
4. Wild cucumber ("Echinocystis lobata"). An herbaceous vine capable of increasing its range by 40–50% annually, literally "strangling" shrubs.
5. Black locust. This species displaces native flora; its bark and fruit contain a toxic protein called robin.
6. Northern red oak and common ragweed. Species recently added to the Ministry of Natural Resources' official list, requiring mandatory eradication. The Institute has developed environmentally safe and effective methods for controlling the spread and population size of "Echinocystis lobata" and "Ambrosia artemisiifolia". Amendments have been drafted for the technical code of practice-"Environmental Protection and Nature Management. Plant World. Requirements for Limiting the Spread and Population Size of Invasive Plants (such as "Heracleum sosnowskyi"", "Solidago canadensis", "Echinocystis lobata", and others) Using Various Methods" to incorporate specific requirements for controlling the spread and population size of "Echinocystis lobata" and "Ambrosia artemisiifolia".
This information is included in the catalog "100 Best Developments of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus for the National Economy (2022–2023)," on pages 187–188. Advantages and Innovations The application of the developed methods for controlling the spread of invasive plant species, in addition to significantly reducing their population, helps preserve a cover of graminoid grasses in the treated areas.
The treatment achieves an efficacy of 95–98%. In the few individual plants that survive the treatment, the production of viable seed progeny is suppressed. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development A draft of amendments to TKP 17.05-03.2020 (33140) - "Requirements for carrying out work to limit the spread and population size of invasive plants (Sosnowsky's hogweed, Canadian goldenrod, wild cucumber, and other invasive plants) using various methods" - has been prepared. Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status At the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany, a research project was carried out titled "Development and implementation of environmentally safe and effective methods for controlling the spread and abundance of *Echinocystis lobata* (Michx.) and *Ambrosia artemisiifolia* L." The results were utilized in the development of various technologies. Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords A.01.11 - Growing of cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds
A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the oldest biological research institution in the country and a leading scientific center in the field of botany.
The Institute's core activities include:
* assessing the impact of new construction (or reconstruction) projects and economic activities on plant life;
* ecotourism and environmental education: designing and providing informational support for nature trails, visitor centers, and forest-based educational centers, as well as developing promotional materials;
* evaluating the extent to which fertile soil layers are contaminated with viable seeds of Sosnowsky's hogweed (*Heracleum sosnowskyi*) and developing methods to control this dangerous invasive species;
* developing and producing artificial substrates for plant propagation and cultivation;
* creating plant growth regulator compositions and plant protection products, along with technologies for their application;
* testing plant protection products undergoing state registration (for trees and shrubs in forests, protective plantings, urban green spaces, forest plantations, and nurseries, as well as for flax).
The Institute has conducted extensive research, which has led to the mapping of the distribution and stock of key medicinal plant species across the country. This work has identified trends in medicinal plant resources and provided recommendations for their sustainable use. Furthermore, the Institute has investigated the chorological (distributional) characteristics of the Belarusian flora, forming the basis for specific conservation measures for individual plant species and entire floristic complexes. The Institute has pioneered research into the patterns of flora formation, the ecology and biology of plant species, the structure and composition of plant populations in extreme growing conditions, and the taxonomic study of specific plant species and genera native to Belarus. The Institute studies the patterns of distribution and formation of Belarus's natural vegetation, the structure and productivity of plant communities, and the dynamics and direction of successional processes within the vegetation cover. It develops the scientific foundations for the rational use and conservation of plant resources; theoretical bases and principles for vegetation classification; a typological classification of forests in Belarus; forest-site and geobotanical zoning of the republic; and scientific principles for forest management based on zonal-typological approaches. A collection of pure cultures has been established, comprising 55 species (over 300 strains) of micromycetes and deuteromycetes, as well as 400 bacterial strains (identified to the genus level) isolated from the rhizosphere and phylloplane of legumes and potatoes.
The Institute conducts comprehensive research to establish the fundamental principles of modern, sustainable, and environmentally safe crop production. It evaluates the efficacy of new agricultural preparations, develops methods to curb the spread of invasive plant species, and creates environmentally safe and cost-effective technologies for utilizing biotechnological waste as secondary material resources. This work enables the successful identification of methods that combine the ecological focus of extensive agriculture with the advantages of knowledge-intensive, high-yield food production, while also proposing new ways to boost productivity.
The Institute maintains international ties through active agreements on scientific and technical cooperation, as well as memoranda of scientific and technical (collaborative) partnership with relevant organizations in various countries.
Official website of the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Commercial agreement with technical assistance
Technical cooperation agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing methods (technologies) for controlling the spread and population size of invasive plant species under a commercial agreement with technical assistance.
Partners interested in developing methods (technologies) for controlling the spread and population size of invasive plant species under a technical cooperation agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment