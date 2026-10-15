Ion-Exchange Substrates And Fertilizer Additives Based On Them
(MENAFN- RCTT) The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany offers consumers a variety of ion-exchange substrates and fertilizer additives, including options for fruit and vegetable crops, ornamental flowering plants, a "universal" blend, and an "acidic" blend under a manufacturing agreement and is looking for partners to conclude a distribution services agreement. Description Major global manufacturers of ion-exchange substrates and fertilizer additives:
1. Dow Chemical Company (USA)
- Products: Ion-exchange resins for agriculture and water treatment.
2. Lanxess AG (Germany)
- Products: Ion-exchange materials, including solutions for fertilizers and water treatment.
3. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan
- Products: Ion-exchange resins and additives for agriculture.
4. Thermax Limited (India)
- Products: Ion-exchange resins for fertilizers and water treatment.
5. BASF SE (Germany
- Products: Ion-exchange materials and fertilizer additives.
6. Samyang Corporation (South Korea)
- Products: Ion-exchange resins and additives for fertilizers.
Analytical conclusion:
- The USA and Germany are leaders in the production of ion-exchange materials, offering a wide range of solutions for agriculture.
- Japan, South Korea, and India are actively developing technologies in this field, providing competitive products.
- Most manufacturers focus on environmentally friendly and efficient solutions, which aligns with current trends.
The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany has developed ion-exchange substrates and fertilizer additives designed for the following applications:
- Cultivation of vegetable, fruit and berry, and ornamental flowering crops, as well as seedlings.
- Use in low-volume protected-ground cultivation technologies and closed-loop life-support systems.
- Container-based cultivation of indoor, balcony, ornamental, and aquatic plants. - Used in technologies for the accelerated vegetative propagation of plants, as well as in interior landscaping (phytodesign).
They can be used as fertilizer additives for application in all types of soils and growing media.
Information is available on the Institute's official website under the "Products" section here Advantages and Innovations Advantages:
- Allows for long-term plant cultivation without the need for additional fertilization; prevents the leaching of nutrients during irrigation.
- Promotes the development of a robust root system, accelerates plant growth and development, and enhances flowering and fruiting.
- Improves the nutritional value of agricultural produce.
- Biologically pure (free from weed seeds, pests, and pathogenic microorganisms).
- Enables multiple harvests (3 to 7 cycles) for plants with short growing periods, or multiple rotations of seedlings, without the need for added fertilizers or growth stimulants.
- Can be used as a fertilizing amendment for all types of soil or growing media, increasing fertility and improving both agrophysical and agrochemical properties.
- Does not become compacted; has an unlimited shelf life. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Manufacturer.
The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Funding source State budged
Internal
Investor
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Materials
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords A.01.11 - Growing of cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds
A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the oldest biological research institution in the country and a leading scientific center in the field of botany.
The Institute's core activities include:
* assessing the impact of new construction (or reconstruction) projects and economic activities on plant life;
* ecotourism and environmental education: designing and providing informational support for nature trails, visitor centers, and forest-based educational centers, as well as developing promotional materials;
* evaluating the extent to which fertile soil layers are contaminated with viable seeds of Sosnowsky's hogweed (*Heracleum sosnowskyi*) and developing methods to control this dangerous invasive species;
* developing and producing artificial substrates for plant propagation and cultivation;
* creating plant growth regulator compositions and plant protection products, along with technologies for their application;
* testing plant protection products undergoing state registration (for trees and shrubs in forests, protective plantings, urban green spaces, forest plantations, and nurseries, as well as for flax).
The Institute has conducted extensive research, which has led to the mapping of the distribution and stock of key medicinal plant species across the country. This work has identified trends in medicinal plant resources and provided recommendations for their sustainable use. Furthermore, the Institute has investigated the chorological (distributional) characteristics of the Belarusian flora, forming the basis for specific conservation measures for individual plant species and entire floristic complexes. The Institute has pioneered research into the patterns of flora formation, the ecology and biology of plant species, the structure and composition of plant populations in extreme growing conditions, and the taxonomic study of specific plant species and genera native to Belarus. The Institute studies the patterns of distribution and formation of Belarus's natural vegetation, the structure and productivity of plant communities, and the dynamics and direction of successional processes within the vegetation cover. It develops the scientific foundations for the rational use and conservation of plant resources; theoretical bases and principles for vegetation classification; a typological classification of forests in Belarus; forest-site and geobotanical zoning of the republic; and scientific principles for forest management based on zonal-typological approaches. A collection of pure cultures has been established, comprising 55 species (over 300 strains) of micromycetes and deuteromycetes, as well as 400 bacterial strains (identified to the genus level) isolated from the rhizosphere and phylloplane of legumes and potatoes.
The Institute conducts comprehensive research to establish the fundamental principles of modern, sustainable, and environmentally safe crop production. It evaluates the efficacy of new agricultural preparations, develops methods to curb the spread of invasive plant species, and creates environmentally safe and cost-effective technologies for utilizing biotechnological waste as secondary material resources. This work enables the successful identification of methods that combine the ecological focus of extensive agriculture with the advantages of knowledge-intensive, high-yield food production, while also proposing new ways to boost productivity.
The Institute maintains international ties through active agreements on scientific and technical cooperation, as well as memoranda of scientific and technical (collaborative) partnership with relevant organizations in various countries.
Official website of the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing various types of ion-exchange substrates and fertilizer additives including options for fruit and vegetable crops, ornamental flowering plants, "universal" use, or "acidic" (low-pH) formulations under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing various types of ion-exchange substrates and fertilizer additives including options for fruit and vegetable crops, ornamental flowering plants, "universal" use, or "acidic" (low-pH) formulations under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
1. Dow Chemical Company (USA)
- Products: Ion-exchange resins for agriculture and water treatment.
2. Lanxess AG (Germany)
- Products: Ion-exchange materials, including solutions for fertilizers and water treatment.
3. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan
- Products: Ion-exchange resins and additives for agriculture.
4. Thermax Limited (India)
- Products: Ion-exchange resins for fertilizers and water treatment.
5. BASF SE (Germany
- Products: Ion-exchange materials and fertilizer additives.
6. Samyang Corporation (South Korea)
- Products: Ion-exchange resins and additives for fertilizers.
Analytical conclusion:
- The USA and Germany are leaders in the production of ion-exchange materials, offering a wide range of solutions for agriculture.
- Japan, South Korea, and India are actively developing technologies in this field, providing competitive products.
- Most manufacturers focus on environmentally friendly and efficient solutions, which aligns with current trends.
The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany has developed ion-exchange substrates and fertilizer additives designed for the following applications:
- Cultivation of vegetable, fruit and berry, and ornamental flowering crops, as well as seedlings.
- Use in low-volume protected-ground cultivation technologies and closed-loop life-support systems.
- Container-based cultivation of indoor, balcony, ornamental, and aquatic plants. - Used in technologies for the accelerated vegetative propagation of plants, as well as in interior landscaping (phytodesign).
They can be used as fertilizer additives for application in all types of soils and growing media.
Information is available on the Institute's official website under the "Products" section here Advantages and Innovations Advantages:
- Allows for long-term plant cultivation without the need for additional fertilization; prevents the leaching of nutrients during irrigation.
- Promotes the development of a robust root system, accelerates plant growth and development, and enhances flowering and fruiting.
- Improves the nutritional value of agricultural produce.
- Biologically pure (free from weed seeds, pests, and pathogenic microorganisms).
- Enables multiple harvests (3 to 7 cycles) for plants with short growing periods, or multiple rotations of seedlings, without the need for added fertilizers or growth stimulants.
- Can be used as a fertilizing amendment for all types of soil or growing media, increasing fertility and improving both agrophysical and agrochemical properties.
- Does not become compacted; has an unlimited shelf life. Stage of development Already on the market Comments regarding stage of development Manufacturer.
The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. Funding source State budged
Internal
Investor
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Materials
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords A.01.11 - Growing of cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds
A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the oldest biological research institution in the country and a leading scientific center in the field of botany.
The Institute's core activities include:
* assessing the impact of new construction (or reconstruction) projects and economic activities on plant life;
* ecotourism and environmental education: designing and providing informational support for nature trails, visitor centers, and forest-based educational centers, as well as developing promotional materials;
* evaluating the extent to which fertile soil layers are contaminated with viable seeds of Sosnowsky's hogweed (*Heracleum sosnowskyi*) and developing methods to control this dangerous invasive species;
* developing and producing artificial substrates for plant propagation and cultivation;
* creating plant growth regulator compositions and plant protection products, along with technologies for their application;
* testing plant protection products undergoing state registration (for trees and shrubs in forests, protective plantings, urban green spaces, forest plantations, and nurseries, as well as for flax).
The Institute has conducted extensive research, which has led to the mapping of the distribution and stock of key medicinal plant species across the country. This work has identified trends in medicinal plant resources and provided recommendations for their sustainable use. Furthermore, the Institute has investigated the chorological (distributional) characteristics of the Belarusian flora, forming the basis for specific conservation measures for individual plant species and entire floristic complexes. The Institute has pioneered research into the patterns of flora formation, the ecology and biology of plant species, the structure and composition of plant populations in extreme growing conditions, and the taxonomic study of specific plant species and genera native to Belarus. The Institute studies the patterns of distribution and formation of Belarus's natural vegetation, the structure and productivity of plant communities, and the dynamics and direction of successional processes within the vegetation cover. It develops the scientific foundations for the rational use and conservation of plant resources; theoretical bases and principles for vegetation classification; a typological classification of forests in Belarus; forest-site and geobotanical zoning of the republic; and scientific principles for forest management based on zonal-typological approaches. A collection of pure cultures has been established, comprising 55 species (over 300 strains) of micromycetes and deuteromycetes, as well as 400 bacterial strains (identified to the genus level) isolated from the rhizosphere and phylloplane of legumes and potatoes.
The Institute conducts comprehensive research to establish the fundamental principles of modern, sustainable, and environmentally safe crop production. It evaluates the efficacy of new agricultural preparations, develops methods to curb the spread of invasive plant species, and creates environmentally safe and cost-effective technologies for utilizing biotechnological waste as secondary material resources. This work enables the successful identification of methods that combine the ecological focus of extensive agriculture with the advantages of knowledge-intensive, high-yield food production, while also proposing new ways to boost productivity.
The Institute maintains international ties through active agreements on scientific and technical cooperation, as well as memoranda of scientific and technical (collaborative) partnership with relevant organizations in various countries.
Official website of the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Manufacturing agreement
Type and role of partner sought Consumers interested in purchasing various types of ion-exchange substrates and fertilizer additives including options for fruit and vegetable crops, ornamental flowering plants, "universal" use, or "acidic" (low-pH) formulations under a manufacturing agreement.
Partners interested in purchasing various types of ion-exchange substrates and fertilizer additives including options for fruit and vegetable crops, ornamental flowering plants, "universal" use, or "acidic" (low-pH) formulations under a distribution services agreement. Type and size of partner sought > 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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