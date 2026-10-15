Ecological Safety And Environmental Assessment Of Living Natural Resources (Diagnostics And Forecasting Of The State Of The Plant World)
(MENAFN- RCTT) The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany offers consumer a services in the fields of environmental safety and ecological assessment of living natural resources (diagnostics and forecasting of the state of the plant world) under an outsourcing agreement and/or subcontractingand is looking for partners to conclude a distribution strvices agreement. Description We offer a comprehensive range of services and activities focused on the assessment, scientific diagnosis, and forecasting of the state of flora, fauna, and natural ecosystems. These include: monitoring plant life, habitats, and ecosystems; assessing the impact of economic entities on ecosystems; documenting biodiversity assets; providing taxonomic identification of living organisms for judicial and investigative authorities, customs services, and the general public; diagnosing the presence of mold fungi and insect pests in residential, municipal, and industrial premises; developing electronic catalogs and databases of biodiversity resources; creating management plans for populations and biological resources-including the establishment of sustainable harvest quotas; and assessing the risks associated with the spread of invasive plant species.
Importance and Relevance:
1. Biodiversity Conservation:
- Assessing and diagnosing the state of flora and fauna enables the identification of endangered species, facilitating the implementation of conservation measures.
- As a nation with a rich natural heritage, Belarus actively participates in international biodiversity conservation initiatives, such as the Convention on Biological Diversity.
2. Environmental Monitoring:
- Scientific diagnosis helps track changes in ecosystems driven by anthropogenic factors (e.g., deforestation, pollution, urbanization) and climate change.
- This allows for the timely identification of environmental risks and the development of strategies to minimize them.
3. Sustainable Use of Natural Resources:
- Forecasting the state of flora and fauna supports the rational use of natural resources, including forests, aquatic ecosystems, and agricultural lands.
- This is particularly significant for Belarus, where forests cover a substantial portion of the territory and play a vital role in the national economy.
4. Combating invasive species:
- Diagnostics and forecasting make it possible to control the spread of invasive species that threaten local ecosystems.
- For example, in Belarus, active efforts are underway to combat invasive plants, such as the Sosnowsky's hogweed.
5. Ecosystem and human health:
- The state of flora and fauna directly affects the quality of human life, including the purity of air, water, and soil.
- Scientific diagnostics help prevent environmental disasters that could negatively impact public health.
6. International obligations:
- Belarus actively fulfills its international commitments under global environmental agreements, including the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.
- The assessment and monitoring of the state of the natural environment are key elements in meeting these obligations.
Scope of application (economic sector,
potential users)
Natural resource management and environmental protection; forestry and ornamental horticulture
(individuals, legal entities, and
government institutions).
This information is included in the catalog "Brands of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus 2021–2022: A List of Key Developments from the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, pp. 184–186. Advantages and Innovations Our work and services are aimed at addressing a wide range of tasks related to the assessment and management of biodiversity and the assurance of environmental safety. The demand for these services in neighboring countries with similar natural conditions stems from our adherence to international standards and the low cost of replicating our technologies.
We are continuously refining our services to enhance our competitiveness. This includes improving the quality and standard of our work and service delivery through the following initiatives:
. developing regulatory and technical documentation that outlines the criteria for identifying and protecting typical and rare habitats, as well as characteristic and rare natural landscapes;
. supporting the National Security Concept of the Republic of Belarus, specifically regarding the strategy for the conservation and rational (sustainable) use of peatlands;
. training specialists qualified to conduct environmental impact assessments (EIA) for new construction projects and economic activities;
. producing scientific, methodological, and popular-science publications;
. intensifying scientific outreach and educational efforts;
. expanding our range of services. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Service-providing organization.
State Scientific Institution "V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus." Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords A.01.11 - Growing of cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds
A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the oldest biological research institution in the country and a leading scientific center in the field of botany.
The Institute's core activities include:
* assessing the impact of new construction (or reconstruction) projects and economic activities on plant life;
* ecotourism and environmental education: designing and providing informational support for nature trails, visitor centers, and forest-based educational centers, as well as developing promotional materials;
* evaluating the extent to which fertile soil layers are contaminated with viable seeds of Sosnowsky's hogweed (*Heracleum sosnowskyi*) and developing methods to control this dangerous invasive species;
* developing and producing artificial substrates for plant propagation and cultivation;
* creating plant growth regulator compositions and plant protection products, along with technologies for their application;
* testing plant protection products undergoing state registration (for trees and shrubs in forests, protective plantings, urban green spaces, forest plantations, and nurseries, as well as for flax).
The Institute has conducted extensive research, which has led to the mapping of the distribution and stock of key medicinal plant species across the country. This work has identified trends in medicinal plant resources and provided recommendations for their sustainable use. Furthermore, the Institute has investigated the chorological (distributional) characteristics of the Belarusian flora, forming the basis for specific conservation measures for individual plant species and entire floristic complexes. The Institute has pioneered research into the patterns of flora formation, the ecology and biology of plant species, the structure and composition of plant populations in extreme growing conditions, and the taxonomic study of specific plant species and genera native to Belarus. The Institute studies the patterns of distribution and formation of Belarus's natural vegetation, the structure and productivity of plant communities, and the dynamics and direction of successional processes within the vegetation cover. It develops the scientific foundations for the rational use and conservation of plant resources; theoretical bases and principles for vegetation classification; a typological classification of forests in Belarus; forest-site and geobotanical zoning of the republic; and scientific principles for forest management based on zonal-typological approaches. A collection of pure cultures has been established, comprising 55 species (over 300 strains) of micromycetes and deuteromycetes, as well as 400 bacterial strains (identified to the genus level) isolated from the rhizosphere and phylloplane of legumes and potatoes.
The Institute conducts comprehensive research to establish the fundamental principles of modern, sustainable, and environmentally safe crop production. It evaluates the efficacy of new agricultural preparations, develops methods to curb the spread of invasive plant species, and creates environmentally safe and cost-effective technologies for utilizing biotechnological waste as secondary material resources. This work enables the successful identification of methods that combine the ecological focus of extensive agriculture with the advantages of knowledge-intensive, high-yield food production, while also proposing new ways to boost productivity.
The Institute maintains international ties through active agreements on scientific and technical cooperation, as well as memoranda of scientific and technical (collaborative) partnership with relevant organizations in various countries.
Official website of the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Clients interested in purchasing a services related to environmental safety and ecological assessment of living natural resources (diagnostics and forecasting of the state of vegetation) under outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing a services related to environmental safety and ecological assessment of living natural resources (diagnostics and forecasting of the state of vegetation) under a distribution services agreements. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
Importance and Relevance:
1. Biodiversity Conservation:
- Assessing and diagnosing the state of flora and fauna enables the identification of endangered species, facilitating the implementation of conservation measures.
- As a nation with a rich natural heritage, Belarus actively participates in international biodiversity conservation initiatives, such as the Convention on Biological Diversity.
2. Environmental Monitoring:
- Scientific diagnosis helps track changes in ecosystems driven by anthropogenic factors (e.g., deforestation, pollution, urbanization) and climate change.
- This allows for the timely identification of environmental risks and the development of strategies to minimize them.
3. Sustainable Use of Natural Resources:
- Forecasting the state of flora and fauna supports the rational use of natural resources, including forests, aquatic ecosystems, and agricultural lands.
- This is particularly significant for Belarus, where forests cover a substantial portion of the territory and play a vital role in the national economy.
4. Combating invasive species:
- Diagnostics and forecasting make it possible to control the spread of invasive species that threaten local ecosystems.
- For example, in Belarus, active efforts are underway to combat invasive plants, such as the Sosnowsky's hogweed.
5. Ecosystem and human health:
- The state of flora and fauna directly affects the quality of human life, including the purity of air, water, and soil.
- Scientific diagnostics help prevent environmental disasters that could negatively impact public health.
6. International obligations:
- Belarus actively fulfills its international commitments under global environmental agreements, including the Paris Agreement on climate change and the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands.
- The assessment and monitoring of the state of the natural environment are key elements in meeting these obligations.
Scope of application (economic sector,
potential users)
Natural resource management and environmental protection; forestry and ornamental horticulture
(individuals, legal entities, and
government institutions).
This information is included in the catalog "Brands of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus 2021–2022: A List of Key Developments from the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus, pp. 184–186. Advantages and Innovations Our work and services are aimed at addressing a wide range of tasks related to the assessment and management of biodiversity and the assurance of environmental safety. The demand for these services in neighboring countries with similar natural conditions stems from our adherence to international standards and the low cost of replicating our technologies.
We are continuously refining our services to enhance our competitiveness. This includes improving the quality and standard of our work and service delivery through the following initiatives:
. developing regulatory and technical documentation that outlines the criteria for identifying and protecting typical and rare habitats, as well as characteristic and rare natural landscapes;
. supporting the National Security Concept of the Republic of Belarus, specifically regarding the strategy for the conservation and rational (sustainable) use of peatlands;
. training specialists qualified to conduct environmental impact assessments (EIA) for new construction projects and economic activities;
. producing scientific, methodological, and popular-science publications;
. intensifying scientific outreach and educational efforts;
. expanding our range of services. Stage of development Already on the market Funding source State budged
Internal
IPR status Exclusive rights
Secret know-how
Comments regarding IPS status Service-providing organization.
State Scientific Institution "V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus." Sector group Agrofood
BioChemTech
Environment
Tourism and Cultural Heritage
Client information Type R&D institution Year established 1931 NACE keywords A.01.11 - Growing of cereals (except rice), leguminous crops and oil seeds
A.01.61 - Support activities for crop production
M.72.11 - Research and experimental development on biotechnology
M.72.19 - Other research and experimental development on natural sciences and engineering
M.74.90 - Other professional, scientific and technical activities n.e.c.
Turnover (in EUR) 10-20M Already engaged in transnational cooperation Yes Additional comments The V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus is the oldest biological research institution in the country and a leading scientific center in the field of botany.
The Institute's core activities include:
* assessing the impact of new construction (or reconstruction) projects and economic activities on plant life;
* ecotourism and environmental education: designing and providing informational support for nature trails, visitor centers, and forest-based educational centers, as well as developing promotional materials;
* evaluating the extent to which fertile soil layers are contaminated with viable seeds of Sosnowsky's hogweed (*Heracleum sosnowskyi*) and developing methods to control this dangerous invasive species;
* developing and producing artificial substrates for plant propagation and cultivation;
* creating plant growth regulator compositions and plant protection products, along with technologies for their application;
* testing plant protection products undergoing state registration (for trees and shrubs in forests, protective plantings, urban green spaces, forest plantations, and nurseries, as well as for flax).
The Institute has conducted extensive research, which has led to the mapping of the distribution and stock of key medicinal plant species across the country. This work has identified trends in medicinal plant resources and provided recommendations for their sustainable use. Furthermore, the Institute has investigated the chorological (distributional) characteristics of the Belarusian flora, forming the basis for specific conservation measures for individual plant species and entire floristic complexes. The Institute has pioneered research into the patterns of flora formation, the ecology and biology of plant species, the structure and composition of plant populations in extreme growing conditions, and the taxonomic study of specific plant species and genera native to Belarus. The Institute studies the patterns of distribution and formation of Belarus's natural vegetation, the structure and productivity of plant communities, and the dynamics and direction of successional processes within the vegetation cover. It develops the scientific foundations for the rational use and conservation of plant resources; theoretical bases and principles for vegetation classification; a typological classification of forests in Belarus; forest-site and geobotanical zoning of the republic; and scientific principles for forest management based on zonal-typological approaches. A collection of pure cultures has been established, comprising 55 species (over 300 strains) of micromycetes and deuteromycetes, as well as 400 bacterial strains (identified to the genus level) isolated from the rhizosphere and phylloplane of legumes and potatoes.
The Institute conducts comprehensive research to establish the fundamental principles of modern, sustainable, and environmentally safe crop production. It evaluates the efficacy of new agricultural preparations, develops methods to curb the spread of invasive plant species, and creates environmentally safe and cost-effective technologies for utilizing biotechnological waste as secondary material resources. This work enables the successful identification of methods that combine the ecological focus of extensive agriculture with the advantages of knowledge-intensive, high-yield food production, while also proposing new ways to boost productivity.
The Institute maintains international ties through active agreements on scientific and technical cooperation, as well as memoranda of scientific and technical (collaborative) partnership with relevant organizations in various countries.
Official website of the V.F. Kuprevich Institute of Experimental Botany. Languages spoken English
Russian
Information about partnership Type of partnership considered Distribution services agreement
Outsourcing agreement
Subcontracting
Type and role of partner sought Clients interested in purchasing a services related to environmental safety and ecological assessment of living natural resources (diagnostics and forecasting of the state of vegetation) under outsourcing agreement and/or subcontracting.
Partners interested in purchasing a services related to environmental safety and ecological assessment of living natural resources (diagnostics and forecasting of the state of vegetation) under a distribution services agreements. Type and size of partner sought > 500 MNE
> 500
251-500
SME 51-250
SME 11-50
SME <= 10
R&D Institution
University
Sole proprietor
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