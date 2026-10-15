Pathanamthitta: Man Crushes Migrant Worker's Legs Over Booze Money! Read On

Pathanamthitta: Police have remanded a man for brutally attacking his migrant worker friend with a heavy granite stone during a drunken brawl. The accused is 34-year-old Noufal Najeeb from Chuttipara Vadakkethil house in Aanappara, Pathanamthitta. He tried to murder his friend Mohammed Siddique, a 34-year-old native of Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, who was living and working in the town. The two men were drinking together when an argument broke out. Noufal got angry, beat Siddique to the ground, and repeatedly smashed him with a large granite stone to kill him.

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The shocking incident took place around 3 PM on Wednesday. Noufal and Siddique were having drinks when Noufal demanded some money. However, Siddique asked him to return the cash he had already given for buying alcohol. This triggered Noufal, leading to a heated argument and a physical fight. After knocking Siddique down, Noufal picked up a heavy granite stone and threw it on his legs multiple times. Siddique suffered severe bone fractures in both legs and is currently admitted to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital.

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Pathanamthitta police recorded Siddique's statement and registered a case. They officially recorded the arrest of Noufal, who was already in custody. The police produced the accused before the Pathanamthitta Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, and the magistrate remanded him. The investigation team that caught the accused included Pathanamthitta Circle Inspector G Arun, SHO Aneesh Abraham, SI Hari Krishnan, Grade ASI Ayub Khan, Senior Civil Police Officers Umesh, Rammohan, Subin, and CPO Sudheesh.