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Palakkad: Two Young Children Drown In Pond In Pattambi! Read Details

Palakkad: Two Young Children Drown In Pond In Pattambi! Read Details


Date: 2026-10-15 02:00:24

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Palakkad: In a tragic incident, two young children drowned in a pond at Pappadapadi in Thiruvegapura near Pattambi. The victims are five-year-old Fathima Zahra, daughter of Shihab Musliyar from the Karakkooth family, and two-and-a-half-year-old Muhammad Hanan, son of Shihab's brother Shoukath.

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The accident took place yesterday evening. The kids were playing in the courtyard of their house. After some time, the family noticed they were missing. They started searching and eventually found the children in a pond located just 50 meters away from the house.

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The family immediately rushed the kids to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna. However, doctors declared Fathima Zahra dead on arrival. The medical team managed to rescue Muhammad Hanan and shifted him to a ventilator for advanced care. Sadly, the little boy also passed away this morning.

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AsiaNet News

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