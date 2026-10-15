Footage About Inauguration Of Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line Posted On President Ilham Aliyev's Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Footage regarding the meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the official launch-held in an online format-of the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line has been shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts.
The post reads: "The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan officially inaugurated the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line in an online format".
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