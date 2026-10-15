Footage About President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With With Amir Of The State Of Qatar Posted On His Social Media (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Footage about President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) has been published on his social media pages.
The post reads: "President Ilham Aliyev met with Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment