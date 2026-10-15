MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Miami jewelry brand, founded in 2024 by first-generation jeweler Samuel Madrid, built its customer base on VVS1, D-color moissanite, precision stone setting and an in-person showroom in Miami's jewelry district









An iced Cuban link chain with a custom "M" clasp from Miami The Jeweler. Photo: Miami The Jeweler.

MIAMI, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami The Jeweler, a Miami-based fine jewelry brand specializing in premium moissanite jewelry set in 925 sterling silver and custom diamond jewelry in solid gold, has sold more than 3,000 pieces since founder and CEO Samuel Madrid launched the company in 2024. Customers buy from the brand's showroom at 22 NE First St, Suite 225, in downtown Miami, and online at miamithejeweler.com.

Madrid studied jewelry for about a decade before he opened Miami The Jeweler. He saw much of the affordable moissanite market underserved by jewelry with weak construction and built the company to change that with better stones, better setting, better construction and more consistent quality. Today Miami The Jeweler is among the brands pushing moissanite to be treated as fine jewelry in its own right.

"My primary objective is to produce jewelry at the highest level of quality," said Samuel Madrid, founder and CEO of Miami The Jeweler. "We don't discriminate. That's why we specialize in both diamonds and moissanite."

"Three thousand pieces means three thousand people trusted us with something they wear every day," Madrid said. "Every one of those pieces had to meet the same standard, whether it was a moissanite tennis chain or a custom diamond pendant. That standard got us here, and we're not lowering it as we grow."

A Quality Standard Built Into Every Piece

Miami The Jeweler uses VVS1, D-color moissanite as its standard across its core collection. D is the top grade on the color scale, and VVS1 sits near the top of the clarity scale. The company found through its own sourcing and production that using D-color stones alone gives its jewelry a crisp, colorless look that stays consistent from stone to stone.

That consistency matters most in stone-heavy pieces. A moissanite tennis chain, iced Cuban link or fully set pendant can carry hundreds of stones, and small differences in color, size, spacing or setting height multiply across the piece. Miami The Jeweler focuses on precise setting with small, clean prongs, straight alignment, even spacing, substantial weight, secure clasps and strong finishing.

Madrid holds his production team to a firm rule. "Everything we do has to be perfect, otherwise it's not ready for our customers," he said. A piece that misses the standard gets melted down and remade.

Moissanite and Diamond, Labeled as What They Are

The brand sells two categories. Its core collection pairs VVS1, D-color moissanite with 925 sterling silver, with yellow-finish pieces made in 18K gold-plated 925 sterling silver. Its diamond line sets natural and lab-grown diamonds in solid 10K, 14K or 18K gold. Miami The Jeweler labels every piece as what it is: moissanite, lab-grown diamond or natural diamond.

Shoppers find moissanite tennis chains, tennis bracelets, Miami Cuban link chains, pendants, rings and earrings, along with engagement rings and fully custom pieces. For custom work, moissanite lets customers pursue large, stone-heavy designs without the material cost of natural diamond, while the diamond-and-gold line serves clients who want those materials.









An iced Cuban link chain, custom pendant and bracelets from Miami The Jeweler. Photo: Miami The Jeweler.

Growth Through Social Media, Repeat Buyers and a Physical Showroom

Miami The Jeweler grew through organic social media and e-commerce, building a customer base across the United States and Europe with strong repeat purchasing. Its jewelry content has drawn hundreds of thousands of views, with some posts passing a million. The brand has sold pieces to celebrities and influencers around the world.

The downtown showroom lets buyers see and shop the jewelry in person, and Madrid ties that experience to how he runs the business. "Treat others how you want to be treated," he said. "In business, make sure your customer service is on point so everyone knows they're in good hands."

Madrid's goal for the next few years is for Miami The Jeweler to become a pillar in the moissanite and diamond industry and a leading source for unique, high-quality jewelry. "I want to ice out the whole world," he said.

Fast Facts: Miami The Jeweler



Founded: 2024, Miami, Florida

Founder and CEO: Samuel Madrid, first-generation jeweler

Pieces sold: more than 3,000

Showroom: 22 NE First St, Suite 225, Miami, FL 33132

Moissanite standard: VVS1 clarity, D color, set in 925 sterling silver

Diamond line: natural and lab-grown diamonds in solid 10K, 14K and 18K gold

Products: tennis chains, tennis bracelets, Cuban link chains, pendants, rings, earrings, engagement rings, custom jewelry

Website: miamithejeweler.com Instagram: @miamithejeweler



Frequently Asked Questions

Where can I buy moissanite jewelry in Miami?

Miami The Jeweler sells premium moissanite jewelry at its showroom at 22 NE First St, Suite 225, in downtown Miami, and online at miamithejeweler.com.

What grade of moissanite does Miami The Jeweler use?

Miami The Jeweler uses VVS1, D-color moissanite as its standard. D is the highest color grade, and VVS1 means inclusions are very hard to see even under 10x magnification.

Is moissanite a real gemstone?

Yes. Moissanite is a gemstone made of silicon carbide, discovered by French chemist Henri Moissan in 1893. It is a different gemstone from diamond, with a higher refractive index and greater dispersion, which give it strong brilliance and fire. Moissanite rates about 9.25 on the Mohs hardness scale; diamond rates 10.

Is moissanite the same as lab-grown diamond?

No. Lab-grown diamond is diamond with the same chemical composition and crystal structure as natural diamond. Moissanite is a separate gemstone. Miami The Jeweler sells all three and labels each one.

What metal does Miami The Jeweler use for moissanite jewelry?

The core moissanite collection uses 925 sterling silver, which contains 92.5% silver. Yellow-finish pieces use 18K gold plating over 925 sterling silver. Diamond pieces use solid 10K, 14K or 18K gold.

Does Miami The Jeweler make custom jewelry?

Yes. The brand produces custom pendants and one-of-one pieces in both moissanite with sterling silver and diamonds with solid gold.

About Miami The Jeweler

Miami The Jeweler is a Miami-based fine jewelry brand founded in 2024 by Samuel Madrid. The company specializes in premium VVS1, D-color moissanite jewelry set in 925 sterling silver and in custom diamond jewelry set in solid gold. Miami The Jeweler sells online at miamithejeweler.com and through its showroom in Miami's jewelry district at 22 NE First St, Suite 225, Miami, FL 33132.

CONTACT: Media Contact Samuel Madrid, Founder and CEO Miami The Jeweler... miamithejeweler.com