Premiere Dental, New Patient Exam And Cleaning @ $119, Or Emergency Visit, At Three Locations

Dr. Aditi Patel's consultation with the patient

Invisalign Smile Events - 2nd & 4th Nov

New Patient @ $119

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The new patient special is available at the practice's Abington, Northeast Philadelphia, and West Deptford offices.Premiere Dental, a leading family dental practice led by Dr. Aditi Patel, has announced an exclusive new patient promotional offer across its regional offices. Designed to make high-quality, comprehensive oral care accessible to everyone, new patients can now schedule a complete routine examination and cleaning package or receive targeted diagnosis and treatment for a specific dental concern for a special introductory rate of $119. This offer is available at all three convenient practice locations in Abington, PA; Northeast Philadelphia, PA; and West Deptford, NJ.The $119 introductory offer is tailored to suit individual patient needs. Individuals seeking routine preventive care will receive a comprehensive oral exam, professional dental cleaning, and necessary digital X-rays. Alternatively, patients experiencing urgent issues or specific tooth pain can utilize the package for a focused diagnostic exam, diagnostic X-rays, and emergency treatment planning. The promotion requires no dental insurance, providing an affordable gateway to exceptional care for uninsured patients and local families."A first visit is a chance for patients to meet the team and understand where their oral health stands, and we make sure to make their every visit smooth," stated the team at Premiere Dental. "We believe that cost should never stand in the way of proper dental hygiene and preventive care. By offering a clear, upfront rate with no hidden fees or required insurance coverage, we welcome our community members to experience modern, gentle dentistry in a warm and supportive environment."Appointments under this special offer are limited and subject to schedule availability. New patients are encouraged to book online at premieredental or call the nearest Premiere Dental office to speak with our representative.About Premiere DentalPremiere Dental serves Abington, PA, Northeast Philadelphia, PA, and West Deptford, NJ. Led by Dr. Aditi Patel, the team provides preventive, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry, plus Invisalign, dentures, teeth whitening, and emergency care for the whole family. The practice is committed to making quality dental care accessible through insurance-friendly policies, flexible payment plans, and convenient scheduling.Media Contact:Dr. Aditi PatelPremiere DentalLocation: [Abington, Philadelphia, West Deptford]Phone: [(215) 886-4203, (215) 464-6060, (856) 845- 3299]Website: premieredental

Pankaj Sharma

Phoenix Nexus

+1 224-244-9969

Dentist in Abington PA, Northeast Philadelphia & West Deptford NJ

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Premiere Dental, New Patient Exam and Cleaning @ $119, or Emergency Visit, at Three Locations News Provided By Phoenix Nexus October 15, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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