Stickley Reveals The Valmont Collection And More At The International Home Furnishings Market

Valmont pairs graceful lines, natural warmth, and thoughtful craftsmanship for a dining room that feels as inviting as it looks.

At Fall Market, Stickley reimagines tradition with the Valmont collection inspired by historic French Directoire design.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At October Market in High Point, North Carolina, Stickley continues to reimagine tradition as only it can, with a keen eye for design and unparalleled craftsmanship. This fall the company unveils a beautiful new collection: a historic traditional style made freshly relevant for today's homes. This and other exciting introductions-approximately 28 new items-are on view throughout Stickley's market showroom.VALMONT COLLECTIONValmont has the stature and sweeping lines of French Directoire design, but thoughtfully transformed with clean, modern proportions for a more casual, livable look and function. Stickley's interpretation, crafted in quartersawn and rift-cut white oak, offers new, lighter-toned Flaxseed and Wheat finishes that highlight the resulting linear grain, in addition to a darker Mink finish option. And a range of beautifully composed details-solid-oak reeding, honed marble tabletops, tapered legs, and Antiqued Brass pulls and ferrules with a hand-aged patina-reveal hints of the European grandeur that inspired the collection. Casegoods include 20 pieces-8 bedroom, 4 dining room, and 8 occasional-including 2 beds available in queen, king, and California king sizes, and a 72-inch dining table that expands to 96 inches with a self-storing butterfly leaf.STICKLEY FINE UPHOLSTERYTwo upholstered pieces have been designed for the Valmont collection: a beautifully tailored 87-inch sofa on an exposed oak frame, and a re-interpreted Greek klismos chair with French Directoire details. In addition, a new barrel-back lounge chair with a generous 39-inch depth is available with and without a dressmaker skirt.STICKLEY DESIGNER RUGSTwo new hand-knotted wool designs expand the Stickley Designer Rug offering: a stylized, undulating lattice pattern that coordinates with the Valmont Collection, and an Arts and Crafts rug inspired by a vintage leather book cover. Both are available in a wide range of sizes and shapes.PORTFOLIO120A new design brings an optional bed style to the Portfolio120 Lucerne bedroom group. This low-profile panel bed, available in queen, king, and California king, features a 49.5-inch-tall headboard crafted with a decorative sunburst grain pattern in rift-oak veneers.FABRIC & LEATHER INTRODUCTIONSFall's upholstery story is one of relaxed luxury. Subtle, nature-inspired colors live alongside warmer neutrals, as well as forest green, mineral blue, and Bordeaux red accents. A total of 69 new fabrics includes textures such as bouclés, basketweaves, and slub yarns. Likewise softer, more tonal patterns that convey visual texture-organic geometrics, textured stripes, subtle checks-are featured, as are 6 new leathers with low-luster finishes, natural characteristics, and a wide range of colors. In all covers, performance is readily available in durable, easy-to-clean, pet-friendly chenilles, wovens, velvets, and leathers.Contact:Aminy I. Audi, CEO...

Beth Chang, Director of Marketing

Stickley

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Stickley Reveals the Valmont Collection and More at the International Home Furnishings Market News Provided By Stickley October 15, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



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