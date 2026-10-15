Rare Character Announces The Return Of Old Cassidy For 2026

2026 Old Cassidy

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rare Character has officially announced the return of Old Cassidy with the 2026 Batch of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. A highly sought-after expression among whiskey enthusiasts and collectors for its age and complexity, this year's release represents a blend of some of the finest 9 to 19 year old Kentucky bourbon barrels selected across the producer's rickhouses.

Distilled and aged in Kentucky and bottled in Lexington, the 2026 release combines barrels ranging from 9 to 19 years of age. Presented at 122.22 proof, the older barrels impart rich oak, depth, and mature character, while the younger barrels contribute brightness and balance. The resulting blend offers complex layers of caramel, warm spice, and dried fruit, culminating in a long, lingering finish.

"Old Cassidy has developed a strong following as a true 'unicorn' bottle-one that is highly sought after and rewarding to track down," said Pete Nevenglosky, Co-Founder of Rare Character Whiskey Co.. "The appeal goes well beyond the hunt. The significantly aged stocks along with the 9 year old barrels bring distinctly different qualities to the table, and it is how they come together in the bottle that defines this release."

2026 Old Cassidy Release Specifications:

Batch: A-026

Origin: Kentucky

Age Range: 9–19 Years

Proof: 122.22 (61.11% ABV)

Bottled In: Lexington, Kentucky

Total Production: 2,650 bottles



About Rare Character Whiskey

Rare Character Whiskey is a purveyor of fine American whiskey, focused on unique selections tailored to each of our customers and partners. Through special relationships with top distillers across the country, Rare Character has exclusive access to expressions that have never been released to the public.

Whether it's through historic brand revivals such as Brook Hill, ultra premium and limited bottlings like Pride of Anderson County and Old Cassidy, or the fan favorite collectibles like The Single Barrel Series and The Exceptional Series, we've made a name for ourselves as providers of fine American whiskeys fit for any occasion.

Peter Nevenglosky

Rare Character Whiskey Co.

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Rare Character Announces the Return of Old Cassidy for 2026 News Provided By Rare Character Whiskey Co. October 15, 2026, 17:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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