DIAL3D Partners With Opus On AI Admissions For Behavioral Health

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The partnership connects DIAL3D's AI voice and chat agents with Opus's behavioral health EHR, CRM, and revenue cycle management platform.

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DIAL3D, a provider of AI voice and chat agents for behavioral health admissions, has partnered with Opus to connect admissions inquiries with the systems treatment centers use for patient care and billing. The partnership brings DIAL3D's admissions coverage together with Opus's electronic health record, customer relationship management, and revenue cycle management platform for substance use and mental health treatment providers.An admissions call often comes before a patient record exists. Someone calls about treatment, a family member asks about insurance, or a referral source needs to reach the right person. The admissions team needs that information when it takes the call; it also needs a record it can follow through admission.DIAL3D's AI voice agents answer incoming calls, gather the caller's information, and connect people with admissions staff or arrange a callback. Its AI chat agents handle treatment inquiries on the provider's website. Lead and call information sync into the CRM so the team can pick up the conversation with the details already in place.For treatment centers using AI for after-hours admissions coverage or overflow calls, that connection matters when staff come back to the inquiry. The team needs the caller's reason for reaching out, the information already collected, and a record of the conversation. Keeping that information with the lead gives staff a starting point for the next call.Opus manages admissions and census, clinical documentation, and revenue cycle operations. Built by former treatment center operators, the platform gives providers a shared system for the work that follows the initial inquiry."We spend a lot of time helping treatment centers answer the calls they're missing. The next question is what happens to that information once the call ends. With Opus, the admissions team has somewhere to carry it through the rest of the patient's care," said Samuel Staples, Founder and CTO of DIAL3D."DIAL3D solves the single most common complaint we hear from operators, which is that they're missing calls. Pairing that with our platform gives our customers a clean path from the first ring to an admitted patient," said Humberto Buniotto, CEO of Opus.DIAL3D announced the partnership on its website on September 16, 2026. Providers can learn more about DIAL3D at and Opus at .About OpusOpus provides EHR, CRM, and revenue cycle management software for substance use and behavioral health treatment providers. Founded by former treatment center operators, the company brings admissions, clinical documentation, and billing into one platform. Learn more at .About DIAL3DDIAL3D provides AI voice and chat agents for behavioral health admissions, including addiction treatment and mental health providers. Treatment centers use the platform for after-hours call coverage, overflow admissions calls, and website chat. The agents gather inquiry details and support admissions follow-up through CRM records, callbacks, or live transfers, depending on the provider's workflow. DIAL3D is the trade name of Disl LLC, based in Delray Beach, Florida. Learn more at .

Samuel Staples

DIAL3D

+1 561-699-7469

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DIAL3D Partners with Opus on AI Admissions for Behavioral Health News Provided By DIAL3D October 15, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.