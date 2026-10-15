Nussbaum Center Shared-Use Kitchen Reports Strong Growth And Entrepreneur Support

Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship Food and Beverage Entrepreneurs

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80 entrepreneurs received 88 hours of no cost technical assistance specific to operating a food business in the first 9 months of 2026.

- Lisa Hazlett, the Nussbaum Center for EntrepreneurshipGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship's shared-use kitchen, managed in partnership with Out of the Garden Project, is expanding opportunities for local food entrepreneurs. Year to date, 80 entrepreneurs have received 88 hours of no-cost technical assistance, while eight have participated in a reimbursable ServSafe certification scholarship program.Grant funding from the Women to Women Foundation of Greensboro supported the purchase and installation of a new convection oven in January of 2026, doubling kitchen capacity. The facility now serves 13 food producers, 12 of whom are female food entrepreneurs.The North Carolina Department of Agriculture kitchen gives producers access to commercial equipment and support that can help them meet regulatory requirements, increase production, and reach wider markets. ServSafe certification is required for kitchen users and is an important step toward North Carolina Department of Agriculture certification for food businesses.The shared-use kitchen is accepting applications from new users. Food entrepreneurs seeking commercial kitchen access and practical business support may apply online at Out of the Garden Project. Email... for eligibility, availability, fees, ServSafe requirements, and application details.About the Shared-Use Kitchen: Managed in partnership with Out of the Garden Project, the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship kitchen connects local food entrepreneurs with certified commercial space, technical assistance specific to operating a food business, and certification support.

Lisa Hazlett

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship

+1 336-379-5001

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Nussbaum Center Shared-Use Kitchen Reports Strong Growth and Entrepreneur Support News Provided By The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship October 15, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing



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