BMS Expands Brazilian Presence At FIB 2026 With Record Number Of Business Meetings

A group of approximately 20 people poses for a photograph indoors, in front of an entrance featuring a blue structure and white graphic elements. At the top, the Brasil logo appears in yellow lettering, with the ApexBrasil logo directly below it. The part

Event in Bogotá brings together machinery and equipment companies and generates US$ 2.35 million in projected business over the next 12 months

DISTRITO CAPITAL, COLOMBIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brazilian participation in the 35th Bogotá International Industrial Fair (FIB 2026), held from September 28 to October 2 in Colombia, recorded a 143.59% increase in the number of business meetings compared with the previous edition, held in 2024. During the business program, 11 Brazilian machinery and equipment manufacturers took part in 190 meetings with potential buyers from Latin America, compared with 78 two years earlier.This increase in business meetings between Brazilian suppliers and international buyers was recorded during the FIB 2026 International Business Matchmaking Event. The initiative was organized by Brazil Machinery Solutions, a program developed by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency).As Patrícia Gomes, Executive Director of Foreign Markets at ABIMAQ, points out, the increase in meetings was achieved with the same number of manufacturers as in the previous edition, reflecting more effective use of the business opportunities offered by the fair's multisectoral environment. "FIB brings together buyers from different production chains, allowing us to pursue several lines of negotiation during a single trade mission and make better use of Brazilian companies' investment in international participation," she explains.Financial results also reflected the mission's commercial performance, with US$ 170,000 in deals concluded during the event and another US$ 2.35 million in projected sales over the next 12 months. The value of projected business increased by 30.92% compared with the previous edition, while the total value of completed and projected transactions rose by 13.62%, according to the organizers' survey.A range of industrial sectorsThe composition of the delegation reflected the diversity of industrial activities represented at FIB, with solutions for automation, pumping, foundry operations, power generation, inspection, weighing, process technologies and sanitation. This range of offerings made it possible to address demands related to factory operations, component supply and the modernization of industrial facilities across different stages of the manufacturing value chain.Brazilian participation was organized through individual schedules tailored to each manufacturer's business profile, with prearranged meetings and support from a Brazilian Business Center. According to Patrícia, the suppliers' specialization helped focus discussion on the specific requirements of the projects presented by buyers, particularly when they involved equipment required to meet specific operating parameters. "A pumping system, an automation solution and foundry equipment require different assessments. That is why knowledge of the industrial application is essential to bringing manufacturers and customers together," she notes.The participating companies were Antares Acoplamentos, Coester Automação, Dynamic Aqua Science, EB Bombas, Flexaseal do Brasil, Microfusão do Brasil, Prensso Máquinas, SEMCO Tecnologia em Processos, STEMAC, Vanasa Multigas and VARPE Brasil. The 11 Brazilian companies participating in Brazil Machinery Solutions represented nine industrial segments and took part in the trade mission held during the fair.Although held in the Colombian capital, the Brazilian matchmaking event also welcomed buyers from Mexico, Panama and Venezuela, enabling Brazilian manufacturers to connect with companies from other Latin American markets. The diversity of buyers' countries of origin reflected FIB's international profile. The fair brought together more than 500 exhibitors from 16 countries and showcased solutions related to advanced manufacturing, robotics, artificial intelligence applied to production and energy efficiency.Matchmaking event sets a new recordThe third edition of the FIB International Business Matchmaking Event recorded the highest number of business meetings since Brazil Machinery Solutions adopted this format. In 2022, the initiative brought together 12 Brazilian manufacturers for 151 meetings, while the 2024 edition recorded 78 meetings. The model was introduced after the pandemic, replacing participation through exhibition booths and focusing on prearranged business meetings.The matchmaking event's performance also reflects the strengthening of trade relations between Brazil and Colombia in the machinery and equipment sector. In 2025, Colombia became the 10th-largest destination for Brazilian exports in the sector, increasing its share among the markets served by Brazilian manufacturers. The close trade relationship between the two countries creates opportunities for new businesses, particularly in response to Colombian demand for industrial modernization solutions. In addition, the positive reception of equipment and technologies developed in Brazil helps manufacturers enter other Latin American markets, where Brazilian industry offers technological solutions for a range of production chains.For Patrícia, the matchmaking event's track record provides important information about regional demand for Brazilian machinery and equipment. "Each edition presents a different profile of opportunities. FIB's track record helps us monitor which segments are finding demand and how we can improve our commercial activities in the markets we serve," she explains.ABOUT BRAZIL MACHINERY SOLUTIONSBrazil Machinery Solutions is an export promotion program for Brazilian machinery and equipment, carried out by ABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) in partnership with ApexBrasil (Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency). The program operates as an international business platform, focused on expanding Brazilian companies' access to strategic markets and positioning Brazil as a global supplier of capital goods with technology, innovation and industrial competitiveness.ABOUT ABIMAQABIMAQ (Brazilian Machinery Builders' Association) represents Brazil's machinery and equipment industry and works to strengthen the sector through institutional engagement, the promotion of technological innovation and the enhancement of industrial competitiveness. The association supports the international expansion of its member companies and the development of solutions aligned with global market demands.ABOUT APEXBRASILThe Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) works to promote Brazilian products and services abroad and attract foreign investment to strategic sectors of the Brazilian economy.To achieve its goals, ApexBrasil carries out several trade promotion initiatives aimed at supporting Brazilian products and services abroad, such as prospective and trade missions, business matchmaking events, support to the participation of Brazilian companies in major international fairs, visits of foreign buyers and opinion leaders to learn about the Brazilian productive structure, among other business platforms that also aim at strengthening the Brazil brand.The Agency also works in a coordinated way with public and private players to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to Brazil with a focus on strategic sectors for the development of the competitiveness of Brazilian companies and the country.

Rafaela Tavares Kawasaki

Smartcom

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BMS expands Brazilian presence at FIB 2026 with record number of business meetings News Provided By Smartcom Inteligência em Comunicação October 15, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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