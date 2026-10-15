Avolta's Q3 2026 Trading Update Invitation
(MENAFN- EQS Group) The presentation will be hosted by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta CEO, and Yves Gerster, Avolta CFO. Accessible via webcast and phone, the presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.
News Release & Presentation
Avolta's Q3 trading update will be published at 06:00 CET on October 29, 2026, with the documents available on our IR website.
Presentation and Video Conference
Access to the webcast will be available through our website. A playback will be available until November 29, 2026.
For phone access, please pre-register here. Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.
If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ....
News Release & Presentation
Avolta's Q3 trading update will be published at 06:00 CET on October 29, 2026, with the documents available on our IR website.
Presentation and Video Conference
Access to the webcast will be available through our website. A playback will be available until November 29, 2026.
For phone access, please pre-register here. Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.
If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ....
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