Relief For Bus Passengers: MSRTC Cancels 15 Pc Seasonal Fare Hike Proposal For Diwali

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) In a major relief for millions of commuters across Maharashtra, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Thursday officially scrapped its proposal for a 15 per cent seasonal fare hike ahead of the festive Diwali season.

Traditionally, the transport body implements a temporary 15 per cent increase in bus fares during peak festive rushes such as Diwali to manage operational demands.

A proposal seeking to implement this fare hike between November 1 and November 15, 2026, was recently submitted to Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik.

However, expressing deep concern over the financial strain already faced by common citizens, Minister Sarnaik on Thursday firmly rejected the proposal.

Highlighting the struggles of drought-affected farmers, inflation-hit households, and the working class, Sarnaik questioned the rationale behind imposing an additional financial burden on the public during challenging economic times.

"The common citizen, struggling with inflation and farming families dealing with drought conditions, are already enduring immense financial pressure. Why should an additional burden of a fare hike be placed on them at this time?" the Minister said.

He emphasised that while MSRTC must find alternative ways to overcome its own financial deficits, the administration cannot shirk its duty to provide relief to the public.

The iconic red buses ('Laalpari') of the MSRTC serve as the primary mode of transport for rural Maharashtra, connecting farmers, daily wagers, students, office workers, and senior citizens.

"A festive price hike would have added heavily to the daily expenses of commuters already grappling with high living costs. The state government is sensitive. In times of crisis, it will not leave farmers and the general public high and dry," Minister Sarnaik said, reassuring people that understanding their difficulties and providing relief is the state government's responsibility.

He added that while financial logistics are important, it is equally necessary to consider the pain and daily struggles of the people for survival.

"Alternative measures must be found to overcome the financial difficulties of the State Transport Corporation (MSRTC). Providing safe, reliable, and affordable transport services from remote villages to cities is the fundamental duty of the corporation. Therefore, instead of placing the burden of financial losses directly on the passengers, there is a need to find solutions through other means," the Minister clarified.

"During times of crisis, wiping tears from the eyes of the people is far more important than reaching into their pockets. We will find alternative ways to overcome the financial troubles of the State Transport Corporation; however, we will not forget our duty to provide relief to the people in distress."

Adopting this stance, Minister Sarnaik reiterated he has rejected the proposed fare hike, opting to provide relief to ordinary passengers.

Previously, MSRTC implemented a 13.56 per cent fare hike in July 2026 to combat rising operational expenses.

While a 30 per cent additional fare hike was also proposed during the recent Ganeshotsav festival, it was ultimately rolled back following strong opposition from commuters, particularly from the Konkan region.

With this latest decision, daily passengers and festival-goers can now look forward to travelling home for Diwali without the worry of inflated ticket prices.