Gujarat Dy CM Harsh Sanghavi Offers Prayers At Chotila, Joins Police Families' Garba

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 15 (IANS) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the Chamunda Mata temple at Chotila in Surendranagar district during Navratri on Thursday, offering prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the state and ceremonially hoisting the flag at the pilgrimage site.

Sanghavi performed flag worship at the foothills before proceeding to the temple atop Chotila hill, where he participated in the religious rituals amid the chanting of sacred mantras and sought the blessings of Maa Chamunda.

He prayed for the happiness, progress and welfare of the people of Gujarat.

He also attended a Garba event organised by police families on the hill and interacted with the participating artists, appreciating their performances.

The Deputy Chief Minister was welcomed at the foothills with traditional Zhalawadi umbrellas, drum beats and shehnai music.

Local performers presented traditional Raas, while young girls performing Talwar Raas, a sword dance, were among the attractions.

Officials welcomed Sanghavi by presenting him with a traditional Zhalawadi coat and turban.

He also greeted the devotees and other people gathered at the site.

The visit took place during Sharadiya Navratri, when large numbers of devotees visit the temple to seek the blessings of Maa Chamunda.

The district administration has made arrangements to facilitate the movement and convenience of pilgrims during the festival.

Several elected representatives and senior officials were present during the visit, including Deputy Chief Whip Jagdish Makwana, Member of Parliament Chandubhai Shihora, District Panchayat President Ranjan Bhusdiya, and MLAs Shamji Chauhan, P.K. Parmar, Kiritsinh Rana and Udaybhai Kangad.

Also present were Mayor Rakesh Rathod, Deputy Mayor Smita Raval, Standing Committee Chairman Nikhil Champaneri, and local leaders Hitendrasinh Chauhan and Hardik Tamaliya.

Senior officials attending the event included Range Inspector General of Police Nirlipt Rai, District Collector G.H. Solanki, District Development Officer K.S. Yagnik and Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu.

Office-bearers, senior officials, mahants of the Chotila Temple Trust and devotees were also present.