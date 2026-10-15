Odisha Govt Extends Antyodaya Gruha Yojana By Two Years, Targets More Houses

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 15 (IANS) The Odisha government has decided to construct an additional 2,91,666 houses under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana and extend the scheme by two years until 2029 from the earlier deadline of 2027.

According to an official statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the crucial decision to construct more houses under the AGY scheme and its extension was taken by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Majhi said,“The goal of providing housing for everyone in the state will be achieved soon.”

The CMO office further informed that the total project outlay of Rs 7,550 crore will remain unchanged. However, Rs 3,500 crore earmarked for the repair component of the scheme will now be used for the construction of new houses.

It was noted that the beneficiaries who have received Rs 48,500 or less under the scheme, along with other eligible households, will be considered for assistance under the scheme.

The Odisha Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department has been directed to conduct a survey soon to identify new beneficiaries.

The Odisha government has also revised the incentives for completing houses within the stipulated period.

Beneficiaries who complete construction within five months will now receive an incentive of Rs 35,000, against the earlier Rs 20,000 for completing it within four months.

Similarly, those completing houses within seven months will receive Rs 20,000, compared with the earlier incentive of Rs 10,000 for completing construction within six months.

Majhi said the changes in the scheme announced on Thursday will enable more people to benefit from the scheme. The scheme initially aimed to construct houses for five lakh families, particularly poor and vulnerable households that are not found eligible for assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Notably, the scheme aims to provide pucca houses to eligible households left out of existing housing schemes, victims of natural or man-made calamities, families displaced by development projects, households where a person with disabilities is the main earning member, and beneficiaries under the Forest Rights Act (FRA).

Under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana (Special), beneficiaries of rural housing schemes are also given incentives for completing their houses early.