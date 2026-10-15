Abu Dhabi To Set New Benchmark For The Speed Of Business Establishment And Operation

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi is working to set a new global standard for business competitiveness, making the time from aninvestment decision to actual operations a key measure of the investor journey. This approach focuses onsimplifying requirements, accelerating approvals, and strengthening coordination across government entitiesand the services businesses need to establish and operate. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development(ADDED), affirmed that accelerating business establishment and operation is central to strengthening theemirate's competitiveness and investment appeal. He emphasised that speed must go hand in hand with clear,accessible and predictable procedures.

His Excellency explained that speed extends beyond shortening the processing time of a governmenttransaction. It encompasses the entire investor journey, from the decision to invest to the start of actualoperations, through simpler procedures, clearer requirements and the removal of unnecessary steps.

This approach places a fundamental question at the heart of business competitiveness: How long does it take fora company to become operational? Abu Dhabi aims to deliver an integrated experience that gives investorsclarity at every stage, enabling them to plan confidently and launch faster.

One Journey from Establishment to Operation

Abu Dhabi is building on sustained reforms to its business ecosystem. In 2021, a joint government effortinvolving more than 20 entities reduced requirements for establishing new commercial activities by 71%,through reviewing procedures, removing duplicate requirements and improving processes.

In the same year, ADDED, in collaboration with the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi(formerly the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority), launched the Investor Journey through the TAMM platform, bringinggovernment transactions and approvals together within a single digital process. The ecosystem subsequentlyexpanded to include services from banks, telecommunications providers and insurers.

The next phase focuses on connecting all operational requirements more closely, including approvals, permits,premises preparation, utility connections, and financial and other operating requirements. The aim is forcoordination across entities to translate directly into less time for companies to begin operating.

Abu Dhabi Departmentof Economic Development

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His Excellency Al Zaabi stressed that a competitive economic environment depends on coordinated effortsacross government, businesses, investors and institutions, noting that“no single entity can provide thisenvironment on its own.”

Integrated Services Accelerate Investment and Trade

New government initiatives reflect this approach. On the opening day of LIVEX, on 29 September, theDepartment of Municipalities and Transport launched the Government Asset Investment service throughTAMM. The service enables investors to access opportunities involving government land and assets, andcomplete the investment process from expressions of interest and bid submissions to award and contractingusing standardised templates.

In trade, the share of pre-arrival customs clearance transactions rose from 47% in 2023 to 72% in 2024, reaching89% in the first half of 2026. Transactions completed through direct system integration also grew by 23.5% yearon year, demonstrating the role of digital integration in accelerating trade flows.

Competitiveness Supported by Economic Momentum

This direction comes amid intensifying global competition for investment, with the speed of starting operationsand the clarity of procedures increasingly influencing where companies choose to grow and expand.

Abu Dhabi's approach is supported by a growing economic base. Non-oil activities accounted for 54.7% of theemirate's gross domestic product in 2024, according to Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi. New economic licencesincreased by 21% in the first quarter of 2026, following growth of 29% in 2025, according to the Abu DhabiRegistration Authority.

His Excellency Al Zaabi said:“Behind every new licence is a decision made by an entrepreneur, an investor or afamily to build their future here.”

By combining regulatory reform, digital integration and coordinated services, Abu Dhabi is working to translatethis momentum into businesses that launch, operate and grow faster, reinforcing its position as a globalbenchmark for an efficient investor journey.

Abu Dhabi Departmentof Economic Development

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The ambition is for Abu Dhabi to become the benchmark against which the world measures the speed of movingfrom an investment decision to actual business operations.