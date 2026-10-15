Qatar Airways Group Signs Inaugural Japanese Financing Agreement With Partners HSBC And JP Lease

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The airline's debut financing in Japan, structured as a Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option, covers three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways Group has marked a major milestone in aircraft financing with the signing of its inaugural Japanese Operating Lease with Call Option (JOLCO) transaction, covering three Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. HSBC and JP Lease Products & Services Co., Ltd. (JLPS) were integral partners in the financing, with HSBC acting as debt arranger and sole lender, and JLPS underwriting and arranging the JOLCO equity.

The signing marks the first of three transactions planned under Qatar Airways Group's inaugural JOLCO programme in Japan, supporting a total of seven aircraft. JLPS is serving as equity arranger across the programme. The transaction establishes the Group's presence in the Japanese aircraft financing market and further strengthens its financial partnerships across Asia.

The transaction represents more than a financing milestone. Qatar Airways Group's entry into the Japanese JOLCO market demonstrates confidence in the airline from a highly selective investor community that supports top-tier airline credits. This first-of-its-kind agreement represents the Group's financial strength, credibility, and ability to attract diversified sources of international capital, and sets a positive precedent for the wider investment community.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad Al-Khater, said:“We view the JOLCO market as a strategic long-term funding source and expect to maintain a consistent presence as we finance future fleet investments and growth opportunities.

“This transaction provides Qatar Airways with an important foothold in the Japanese financing market, offering access to a deep pool of capital on extremely attractive financial terms. It further diversifies our funding sources, broadens our investor base, and positions the Group to support its future aircraft financing requirements efficiently and competitively.”

JP Lease Products & Services Co., Ltd. President and Chief Executive Officer, Teiji Ishikawa, said:“Japanese investors look first at the credit of the airline. Qatar Airways is a strong credit, and investors in Japan welcome this transaction. We are very pleased to have arranged the equity for the airline's first JOLCO. We do not see this as a single transaction. It is the start of a long-term programme, and we will continue to support Qatar Airways in the Japanese market for many years to come.”

HSBC Qatar Chief Executive Officer, Abdul Hakeem Mostafawi, said:“Building on HSBC's longstanding strategic partnership with Qatar Airways Group, HSBC is pleased to support Qatar Airways Group's inaugural JOLCO. Our role as debt arranger and sole lender in this transaction demonstrates our sector expertise and ability to deliver tailored solutions that support fleet expansion, diversify funding sources, and connect leading airlines with global capital.

As Qatar Airways Group continues to expand its fleet and network, it remains focused on diversifying its funding sources and building long-term relationships with financial institutions and investors in Japan and beyond.

About Qatar Airways:

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways continues to be synonymous with excellence, receiving for the 13th time Skytrax's 'World's Best Business Class' award, and the 'World's Best Business Class Airline Lounge' for the eighth time. As the leading connector in the region, Qatar Airways is now the 14-time winner of the 'Best Airline in the Middle East' award. The airline has advanced its services across the Middle East this winter season, increasing its daily flights by 14 per cent.

Along with continuing to retain its 5-Star Airline Rating, Qatar Airways has received a global-first recognition of the 'World's Best Onboard Wi-Fi' by Skytrax this year. The accolade recognises Qatar Airways' Starlink connectivity rollout on over 150 widebody aircraft, connecting more than 25 million passengers to date with up to 340 daily Starlink-enabled flights. Globally, Qatar Airways remains the unprecedented nine-time winner of Skytrax 'World's Best Airline' title.

This winter, Qatar Airways will fly to over 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport. The airport has been previously recognised as the 'Best Airport in the Middle East' for 11 consecutive years, as well as 'World's Best Airport Shopping' for the third year in a row by Skytrax. Hamad International Airport has previously been named the 'World's Best Airport' by Skytrax three out of the past six years.

Qatar Airways received the 2025 Platinum performance recognition by Cirium, the leading aviation analytics organisation, for its reliability and operational performance. The recognition is a testament to the airline's unwavering commitment to providing seamless and proven operations as part of its award-winning passenger experience.

Qatar Airways was the first Airline in the Middle East to be certified to the highest level of IATA's Environmental Assessment (IEnvA) programme, based on recognised environmental management system principles, including the ISO 14001. As an inaugural signatory to the Buckingham Palace Declaration in March 2016, Qatar Airways became the first airline globally to be certified to the industry standard for the prevention of illegal wildlife trafficking in aviation.