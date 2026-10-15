Rakbank Wins Two Global Finance Digital Bank Awards For SME Banking

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Recognition as Best SME Banking / SME Platform in the UAE and Middle East reflects Rakbank's continued investment in digital innovation and SME growthBorderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Rakbank has received two honours at Global Finance's World's Best Digital Bank Awards 2026, winning Best SME Banking / SME Platform in both the UAE and the Middle East.

The recognition reflects Rakbank's continued focus on digital innovation, customer experience and creating greater value for small and medium-sized enterprises. Global Finance's annual awards recognise financial institutions that demonstrate excellence in digital banking strategy, innovation, customer experience and measurable benefits delivered through digital channels.

As a leading SME bank in the UAE, Rakbank continues to invest in solutions that make it faster and easier for businesses to start, manage and grow their operations. Through the Rakbank Business app, SMEs can access more than 200 services digitally, alongside a comprehensive suite of solutions spanning accounts, payments, trade finance, FX, cards, cash management and financing.

Rakbank continues to make it faster and easier for SMEs to access banking services and financing. This includes launching the UAE's first 60-minute account-opening journey for SMEs with a RAKEZ trade license, as well as Emirates Face Recognition-based digital banking activation. Together, these capabilities enable eligible RAKEZ SMEs to open an account and begin transacting digitally through a seamless journey.

Rakbank is also strengthening access to financing through solutions tailored to SME needs. These include Loan Against Property, offering financing of up to 120% LTV, and a commitment made in April 2026 to provide approximately AED 2 billion in additional credit limits across working capital, term loans, secured lending and trade finance.

Beyond financing, Rakbank continues to help SMEs manage the everyday cost and complexity of doing business. Its initiatives include waiving local and international transfer fees for new-to-Rakbank customers, alongside zero-balance accounts and multi-currency options.

Together, these developments further strengthen Rakbank's position as a leading SME bank in the UAE. This reflects Rakbank's commitment to delivering on its promise of Digital with a Human Touch, combining digital innovation with practical support, accessible financing and tailored solutions that help businesses start, operate and grow.

About Rakbank

We're Rakbank.

Banking should feel simple. Human. Helpful. So that's the kind we build.

Since 1976, we've been helping people and businesses across the UAE grow with confidence, giving them the tools, the support, and the trust to make things happen. We started as a community bank and grew into one of the country's most dynamic financial institutions. What's never changed is our belief that banking should work for people, not the other way around.

Today, we're leading a new chapter, one that combines smart digital innovation with genuine human connection. We call it digital with a human touch.

We serve customers across every segment through our Personal Banking Group (PBG), Business Banking Group (BBG), and Wholesale Banking Group (WBG). As the UAE's go-to SME bank, we're helping thousands of businesses grow and thrive with seamless, digital-first banking.

Our group also includes Skiply, the region's leading school payments app; Protego, our next-generation insurance aggregator; and RAK Insurance, one of the UAE's most trusted insurers, together creating an ecosystem that makes life simpler and safer for our customers.

From empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs to launching the UAE's first crypto brokerage for retail customers and our own AI-powered digital assistant, we're shaping the future of banking while keeping the heart of it the same: people.