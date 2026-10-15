Nissan Of AWR Automotive Introduces The Patrol 75Th Anniversary Edition

Celebrating 75 years of an automotive icon, the limited-edition Patrol features exclusive Copper Gold accents, a distinctive Bordeaux interior and flagship technology.

Dubai, UAE 15 October 2026: AWR Automotive, the flagship automotive company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates, has introduced the Nissan Patrol 75th Anniversary Edition, marking 75 years of one of the brand's most iconic nameplates. Developed exclusively for the GCC region, the limited-edition model celebrates the Patrol's heritage through distinctive design details, refined craftsmanship and the advanced technology of the flagship Platinum V6 Twin Turbo grade. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Patrol 75th Anniversary Edition features bespoke Copper Gold accents across its exterior, including the grille bars, fog lamp surrounds, fender vents, shoulder line and emblems, complemented by Dark Chrome finishes and black-finished alloy wheels. Dedicated anniversary signatures further distinguish the model, while the illuminated carpet light projects a“Patrol Since 1951” graphic with a desert-inspired motif. Through Nissan of AWR Automotive, customers can choose from four exterior options: grey, white, black, and 2-tone white with a black roof.

Inside, the rich Bordeaux interior brings a distinctive finish to the cabin, complemented by Copper Gold steering wheel detailing, Dark Chrome trim and exclusive 75th Anniversary embossing on the dashboard and seat headrests. The cabin combines this anniversary styling with the Patrol's flagship technology, including a 28.6-inch Monolith display, a Klipsch Premium Audio System, NASA-inspired quilted leather seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, and Biometric Cooling. ProPILOT driver assistance and advanced visibility systems further support driver awareness and convenience.

Under the bonnet, the edition retains the Platinum V6 Twin Turbo's 3.5-litre engine, delivering 425 hp and 700 Nm of torque, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Adaptive Air Suspension with Intelligent Dynamic Damping helps deliver a smooth and composed ride across a range of driving conditions. In the UAE, NissanConnect 2.0 with Google built-in also provides integrated navigation, voice assistant functionality and connected car services.

The Nissan Patrol 75th Anniversary Edition is available across Nissan of AWR Automotive showrooms in Dubai, Sharjah and the Northern Emirates. Customers can also view the special edition at the AWR Automotive Hub at City Walk, Dubai.

About AWR Automotive:

AWR Automotive is the automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), built on a legacy spanning over five decades. As one of the UAE's most integrated automotive platforms, AWR Automotive brings together 14 brands and businesses across passenger vehicles, electric mobility, commercial mobility, flexible ownership, multi-brand aftersales services, and automotive trading.

Guided by a commitment to elevating how people in the UAE move, own, and experience vehicles, AWR Automotive delivers a seamless, connected journey across every customer touchpoint. Through its expanding portfolio, future-ready mobility solutions, and customer-focused services, AWR Automotive continues to contribute to the evolution of mobility in the UAE.