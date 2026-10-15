Aramex And World Food Programme Partner To Fight Hunger Through Global Employee Initiative

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global employee initiative enables Aramex teams across the globe to support the Middle East, Africa and Asia vulnerable communities through WFP's ShareTheMeal platform Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Aramex will complement employee contributions with a corporate donation, adding to the support provided through the initiative

Dubai, UAE – October 2026: Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on a humanitarian initiative to support vulnerable communities and help fight hunger.

Through the partnership, Aramex launched a global employee engagement initiative on WFP's ShareTheMeal platform, giving employees a direct way to donate meals to people in need. Dedicated initiatives across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia will enable employees throughout Aramex's international network to take part.

Aramex will also make a corporate donation alongside the employee initiative, extending the support generated through the partnership.

Bringing together WFP's expertise in humanitarian response with Aramex's commitment to corporate citizenship and community development, the collaboration supports efforts to improve food security and strengthen the resilience of vulnerable communities. It also gives Aramex employees a direct avenue to participate in humanitarian action and contribute alongside the company to a shared cause.

The partnership was formally recognised recently at a ceremony, bringing together representatives from Aramex and WFP and reinforcing the organisations' shared commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.

Amadou Diallo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Aramex, said:“Our global presence gives us both the opportunity and the responsibility to contribute to the communities around us. Through our partnership with the World Food Programme, we are giving our employees a direct way to support people in need and take part in an issue that requires collective action. The passion for the program that we have seen across our regions strongly reflects our people and the values we share at Aramex. By adding our corporate contribution to their efforts, we can support more and help create a greater impact together. It is through initiatives like this that we bring our strategy to life by building a better tomorrow together”

Bashar Al Hammami, Head of UAE Global Office – WFP, said:“We are proud to partner with Aramex in support of our shared commitment to saving lives and building resilience. Partnerships like this show how the private sector can help drive humanitarian impact at scale. Together with Aramex we can strengthen our ability to deliver assistance to vulnerable communities quickly and efficiently, wherever needs arise.”

ShareTheMeal is WFP's digital fundraising platform, providing a simple way for individuals to donate meals to people in need. As part of the Aramex initiative, employees were encouraged to participate by scanning a QR code and contributing through one of three dedicated regional challenges: Fight Hunger with Aramex Middle East, Fight Hunger with Aramex Africa and Fight Hunger with Aramex Asia.

Through the partnership, WFP provides a direct way for contributions to support people in need, while Aramex gives employees across its global network the opportunity to take part. The initiative also reflects Aramex's wider commitment to supporting communities through humanitarian and relief efforts.

By giving employees a direct role in the initiative and reinforcing their contributions at a company level, Aramex and WFP have created a shared effort that turns individual participation into wider support for people in need. The partnership demonstrates the impact that businesses and their employees can make when they act together around a common humanitarian cause. WFP does not endorse any product or service.

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS). Domestic Express Freight Forwarding Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

About The World Food Programme:

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world's largest humanitarian organization saving lives in emergencies and using food assistance to build a pathway to peace, stability and prosperity for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of weather extremes.