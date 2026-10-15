Emerging designer's award-winning creation and runners-up's designs to be showcased for six months at the Dolce&Gabbana boutique at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Submissions for the third edition of the award are now open until 16 November 2026.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates,October 2026: Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), in partnership with Dolce&Gabbana, has announced Emirati fashion designer Maitha Alansaari as the winner of the ADMAF x Dolce&Gabbana Design Award 2025.

Celebrating the creative spirit of the UAE's emerging talent, the prestigious award, now in its second edition, shines a spotlight on innovation while offering an unparalleled platform to launch careers on the global stage. Maitha's winning creation, which explores ornamentation as an expression of identity and brings the cultures of the UAE and Italy into dialogue, and the creations of runners-up Fakhra Almansoori and Mohamed Alowais were unveiled at a special gathering on 13 October, attended by H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF, and representatives of Dolce&Gabbana. Produced by Dolce&Gabbana, the three designs will remain on display at the brand's boutique at The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, for six months.

H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said:“Fashion designer Maitha Al Ansari's win of the 2025 Design Award, presented in partnership with Dolce&Gabbana, is a reflection of our commitment to investing in creative talent and empowering Emirati creatives through new pathways for learning and artistic excellence.”

She continued:“In keeping with this year's theme, participants drew inspiration from the Emirati abaya, reimagining its florals, lace, embellishments, hand-painting and embroidery through a contemporary lens that unites the depth of Emirati heritage with the richness of Italian craftsmanship. It is a fitting reminder that identity is a renewable source of innovation, and that our international partnerships and cultural diplomacy continue to open meaningful pathways for Emirati creatives, from professional growth and knowledge exchange to access to global platforms.”

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TiThis year, the award invited emerging designers to reinterpret the abaya through the themes of flowers, lace, patchwork, hand-painted and embroidery. The 2025 Selection Committee was chaired by Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, and comprised representatives of Dolce&Gabbana Alta Moda; Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, CEO of Arabian Publishing Media; artist and designer Azza Al Qubaisi; and Marie Genevieve Cyr, Education Director at Istituto Marangoni Dubai. The jury convened in Abu Dhabi in December 2025 to select three finalists, who subsequently refined and resubmitted their designs following a regional workshop series led in collaboration with Dolce&Gabbana.

Maitha Alansari was part of the first graduating cohort to earn a Bachelor's degree in Fashion and Textile Design in the UAE from the University of Sharjah. She also co-founded House of 45, Sharjah's first concept store, which nurtures emerging designers through curated retail and intentional programming. Her work translates heritage into contemporary luxury with a refined, editorial sensibility.

Maitha's winning design of a cape, A Journey Woven in Fragments, is an expression of identity and of two cultures woven together. Layered patchwork motifs inspired by Emirati heritage and Italian artistry create a rich, continuous surface that feels bold yet intentional. Developed using advanced digital printing to maintain fluidity and comfort, the design remains light while visually powerful. Hand-applied embroidery adds depth and craftsmanship, elevating the piece into couture. Innovation and heritage meet in a garment that celebrates detail with balance, where luxury becomes storytelling and two cultures unite in one refined silhouette.

Reflecting on her win, Maitha Alansaari said:“This award is more than a personal achievement, it is a reminder of the power of design to build bridges between cultures. The opportunity to intern in Milan will allow me to refine my craft while learning from one of fashion's most iconic brands. My winning piece reflects the meeting of Emirati heritage and Italian artistry, creating a dialogue between two cultures through craftsmanship, storytelling, and innovation.”

In January 2027, Maitha will undertake a six-month international internship at Dolce&Gabbana in Milan, Italy, gaining hands-on experience within the House's ateliers under the guidance of its artisans. The programme offers an immersive experience within one of the world's most celebrated fashion houses.

Self-taught Emirati artist and fashion designer Fakhra Almansoori was named runner-up for Lace Mirage, a reinterpretation of the traditional black abaya inspired by the dunes of Liwa and Dolce&Gabbana's signature lace. Concealed pleated silk and lace panels emerge through movement, creating a subtle dialogue between Emirati heritage and Italian design. Fellow runner-up and Emirati designer Mohamed Alowais presented Ethereal Being, a contemporary interpretation of the Emirati mukhawar that combines lace, beadwork and archival motifs with flowing drapery and structured elements to explore memory, resilience and the evolution of cultural identity.

Alongside celebrating the 2025 winner, ADMAF and Dolce&Gabbana also announced the launch of the award's third edition. Emerging Emirati designers aged 18 to 35 are invited to submit their fashion concepts, with applications open until 16 November 2026.

Launched in 2023, the ADMAF x Dolce&Gabbana Design Award reflects a shared commitment to nurturing the UAE's next generation of creative talent by bridging tradition and innovation in couture and design craftsmanship. Through mentorship, professional development and international exposure, the initiative provides young designers with a transformative platform to elevate their practice and expand their global outlook.

The ADMAF x Dolce&Gabbana Design Award is part of ADMAF's wider education programmes that nurture national talent in the cultural industries, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a global centre for artistic innovation.