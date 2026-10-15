Visit Qatar Announces Return Of Qatar T100 Kick Off Run For 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Visit Qatar, in partnership with the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), has announced the return of the Qatar T100 Kick Off Run, inviting residents and visitors of all ages and abilities to take part in 1km and 5km community runs ahead of the 2026 Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Taking place on Thursday, December 10 in Lusail, the 1km run will begin at 17:45, followed by the 5km at 18:30. The community runs will kick off a three-day programme of racing, followed by the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final on December 11 and the T100 Age-Group World Championships on December 12.

Designed to encourage community participation and make the sport accessible to a wide range of participants, both runs are untimed and open to individuals, families and children.

The weekend programme will also feature open 100km and Sprint-distance triathlons for amateur athletes, with relay options introduced across both distances for the first time. The expanded programme offers participants a range of opportunities to take part in the event and experience the race course against the backdrop of Lusail's waterfront.

The Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final marks the culmination of the 2026 T100 Triathlon World Tour, bringing leading professional triathletes to Qatar to compete for the season's world championship titles.

This event further strengthens Qatar's position as a leading destination for international sporting events, bringing another world-class competition to the country and adding to its dynamic sporting calendar.