Spacex CEO Elon Musk Teases 'X Shop' After Amazon Shuts Out Grok Agents



“Maybe we should start a competitor to Amazon,” Musk said in a post on X.

Musk also said on Thursday that if Grok Bot makes an error with a purchase or leaks information, SpaceX will cover any losses. SpaceX and Amazon are already competing in the low-Earth satellite broadband market.

SpaceX (SPCX) CEO Elon Musk on Thursday floated the idea of launching a competitor to shopping giant Amazon (AMZN) after users reported that the e-commerce giant is blocking his firm's Grok Bot agents from placing orders on the site.

“Maybe we should start a competitor to Amazon,” Musk said in a post on X after a user highlighted the issue and suggested an 'X Shop.'

SPCX stock is currently trading 3.5% lower, while AMZN is down 0.3%.

Musk's Same-Day Endorsement Of AI Transactions

The post comes on the heels of Musk highlighting Grok Bot's ability to handle purchases. Earlier on Thursday, Musk replied to an X user who noted the ease of booking a flight with the help of the bot, calling the process way simpler than navigating an airline website. Musk responded to the post to say that if Grok Bot makes an error with a purchase or leaks information, SpaceX will cover any losses. He further highlighted that such a circumstance has not happened yet.

Grok Bot consists of autonomous AI agents that can complete multi-step tasks like shopping, booking, and administrative work. It was released in early beta form in August and is currently available through certain Grok subscription plans such as SuperGrok Heavy.

Amazon, meanwhile, has been blocking AI agents from its shopping site. In September, the company blocked Meta's Muse agent over concerns about identification, terms of use, and account access. Grok agents are facing similar hurdles while attempting to shop on the site, as per X users.

Existing SpaceX, Amazon Competition

SpaceX and Amazon are already competing in the low-Earth satellite broadband market. SpaceX already has more than 11,000 Starlink satellites in orbit and provides satellite internet across more than 100 countries. Amazon is meanwhile building its own, smaller constellation called Leo, formerly Kuiper. Service is currently in beta and slated for broader availability later in 2026. Leo is still lagging Starlink by a significant margin in constellation strength and availability.

How Did SPCX And AMZN Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AMZN and SPCX stayed within the 'bearish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume stayed in 'normal' to 'bullish' territory.

AMZN stock has risen 10% year-to-date. SPCX, meanwhile, is trading at around $147, above its IPO price of $135, but below its all-time high level near $226.

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