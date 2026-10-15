Visa Stock Hits Fresh Record High BMO Raises Price Target To $425 Ahead Of Earnings



According to The Fly, BMO said Visa and industry spending trends point to“stable but strong consumer spending.”

The firm expects new flows and value-added services to offset a slowdown in Visa's core business and support more durable revenue and earnings growth. According to Koyfin data, 36 of the 40 analysts covering Visa rate the stock 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy'.

Visa Inc.(V) shares were in the spotlight on Thursday after BMO Capital raised its price target to $425 from $405 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating.

According to The Fly, the firm expects Visa's revenue and earnings growth to prove more enduring than investors anticipate, with higher-growth new flows and value-added services offsetting long-term deceleration in its core business.

Visa shares traded about 2% higher at the time of writing, and hit a fresh record high.

BMO said Visa and industry spending trends indicate“stable but strong consumer spending.” The firm sees upside in the upcoming results largely dependent on sustained growth in value-added services in the high-20% range.

Visa Direct Moves Stablecoin Prefunding Into Production

Separately, Visa announced on Thursday that Inyo Global has become the first enabler to bring Visa Direct's stablecoin-enabled prefunding capability into commercial production. Eligible clients can use USDC to prefund cross-border payouts in near real time, rather than relying solely on traditional funding windows.

Inyo's platform supports domestic and international payouts across more than 180 countries through a single connection. The capability is available around the clock through the same Inyo APIs its clients already use, giving money transmitters, fintechs and payment companies another way to fund payouts.

The launch builds on Visa's stablecoin prefunding and payout pilots introduced in 2025.“The next chapter for stablecoins is adoption,” said Vira Platonova, Visa Direct's global head, noting that pilot efforts are now translating into live implementations.

When Is Visa Reporting Earnings?

Visa is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter and full-year 2026 results on Tuesday, October 27, after the closing bell.

Analysts expect Visa to post revenue of $12.18 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $3.42, according to data compiled by Fiscal AI. According to Koyfin data, 36 of the 40 analysts covering Visa rate the stock 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy'.

Retail View On Visa

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits remained in the 'extremely bullish' territory, amid 'normal' message volumes over the past 24 hours.

Visa shares have gained over 12% year-to-date.

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