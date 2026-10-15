Ranni: 86-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Rabies After Pet Dog Bite! Read On

Ranni: An elderly woman died of rabies in Pathanamthitta. The deceased is 86-year-old Elikkutty Ittiyavira, a resident of Thottamonkavu in Ranni. Her own pet dog bit her three months ago. She did not take the rabies vaccine at that time. Her family rushed her to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital after her condition became serious. Doctors confirmed the rabies infection there. The hospital staff gave her anti-rabies medicine, but it did not save her. Once rabies sets in, death is certain within a few days for humans, just like it is for dogs and cats.

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What to do if a dog bites you

Wash the wound properly

You must immediately wash the wound under running tap water with soap for at least 15 minutes. This helps reduce the virus strength.

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Get medical treatment

You should rush to the nearest government hospital or medical college as soon as possible. Take the anti-rabies vaccine and the immunoglobulin injection around the bite wound.

Complete your vaccine doses

You must finish all vaccine doses on the exact days the doctor tells you (days 0, 3, 7, and 28).

Do not ignore symptoms

Fever, pain or tingling at the bite spot, and fear of water and wind are the main symptoms of rabies.