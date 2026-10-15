Anchor Launches Action Index, Cutting Computer-Use Agent Token Costs By 100X

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shared execution memory replays proven web workflows as deterministic code; a small model with Action Index matched a frontier model's success rate on 300 Online-Mind2Web tasks







NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchor, the browser infrastructure company for AI agents, today launched Action Index, a shared memory of web workflows that agents have already completed successfully. Instead of reasoning through every click from scratch, agents on Anchor replay a proven path as deterministic code, and the model only steps in where a page has changed.

In Anchor's evaluation on 300 tasks from the Online-Mind2Web benchmark, a small model with Action Index completed 93.3% of tasks at an average cost of $0.016 per task. A frontier model completed 93% at $1.57 per task. The full 300-task run cost $4.87 with Action Index, compared with $472. Without Action Index, the same small model completed 62.7%.

In a separate paired study on 120 tasks, Action Index reduced 90th-percentile token use by 74%, steps by 75% and wall-clock time by 61%. It also lifted open models: two leading open-weight models rose from 67.7% to 88.7% and from 58.7% to 84.7%.

"Agents today pay to re-solve problems that are already solved," said Idan Raman, co-founder and CEO of Anchor. "The model isn't the bottleneck for most web work anymore. Memory is. Action Index means the hundredth run of a workflow costs a fraction of the first, and every successful run makes the next one cheaper."

Availability. Action Index is available today to all Anchor accounts, including the free tier, as tools on Anchor's MCP server ( and through the REST API. It works with any MCP-compatible agent or model provider. Documentation:

About Anchor

Anchor is the browser infrastructure company for AI agents. Anchor gives agents secure, reliable cloud browsers to log in to, navigate and complete tasks on any website, including sites with no API.

Contact

CEO

Idan Raman

Anchor

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at