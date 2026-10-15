Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead Plaintiff Deadline December 7, 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CC) securities between February 20, 2026 and August 4, 2026, inclusive (the Class Period).

Investors who purchased Chemours shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for December 7, 2026.

The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that:



Defendants had materially overstated aftermarket demand for their Opteon products;

demand for such products was decreasing because of Defendants overselling Opteon products in the preceding fiscal year;

because of these undisclosed issues, Defendants' financial guidance for the 2026 fiscal year was unreliable; and as a result, Defendants public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 4, 2026, after market hours, Chemours announced second quarter of 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reduced its adjusted EBITDA full-year guidance to $775 million to $825 million (from $800 million to $900 million previously). Further, in the accompanying earnings call, management admitted that“[a]s a result of the initial channel fill, aftermarket customers built additional inventory, creating an oversupplied channel heading into 2026. Management further disclosed from the Q2 and Q3 perspective, there's probably about $65 million in aftermarket sales that realistically, you think about like-for-like probably should have been allocated to more this year.”

On this news, Chemours stock price fell $3.34 per share, or 18.63%, to close at $14.59 per share on August 5, 2026.

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:



Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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