GTCFX Appoints Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Ali As General Manager, Strengthening Leadership With Extensive Regulatory Expertise

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTCFX is pleased to announce the appointment of Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Ali as General Manager, marking a significant step in the company's continued commitment to strengthening its leadership, enhancing operational excellence, and advancing sustainable growth.

With more than 12 years of experience in the UAE's financial services and capital markets sector, Abdulrahman brings extensive expertise in financial regulation, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance. His appointment reinforces GTCFX's focus on experienced leadership, professional standards, and long-term strategic development.

Extensive Experience in Financial Markets

Prior to joining GTCFX, Abdulrahman served as a Legal Specialist within the Enforcement Department of the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), now the Capital Market Authority (CMA), from March 2014 to August 2026.

Throughout his career, he developed a comprehensive understanding of the UAE's financial regulatory framework, corporate governance practices, and compliance standards. His professional background includes experience in regulatory matters and engagement with relevant judicial and regulatory authorities, providing valuable insight into the principles and practices that support well-governed financial markets.

Abdulrahman holds a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Sharjah and completed the Future Financial Leadership Program at the Securities and Commodities Authority. His combination of legal expertise, regulatory experience, and professional development provides a strong foundation for his new leadership role at GTCFX.

Advancing GTCFX's Strategic Vision

Abdulrahman's appointment comes as GTCFX continues to strengthen its organizational capabilities and pursue its long-term business objectives.

His knowledge of the UAE's financial regulatory landscape will contribute valuable perspectives to the company's management, supporting its commitment to transparency, sound governance, and responsible business practices.

As General Manager, Abdulrahman will apply his professional experience and leadership perspective to support operational efficiency, organizational development, and the continued enhancement of internal management standards.

His appointment also supports GTCFX's broader commitment to service excellence, stronger client relationships, and improved investor satisfaction through a professional and client-focused approach.

By combining experienced leadership with a forward-looking business strategy, GTCFX aims to further strengthen its organizational foundations and create lasting value for clients, partners, and stakeholders.

Leadership Built on Experience and Integrity

Effective leadership is essential to the long-term success of financial institutions. As the industry continues to evolve, regulatory knowledge, sound judgment, and strong corporate governance remain important foundations for sustainable development.

Abdulrahman brings a valuable combination of regulatory expertise, legal knowledge, and industry experience to GTCFX. His appointment reflects the company's commitment to building a capable, professional, and forward-looking leadership team.

GTCFX warmly welcomes Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Ali as General Manager and looks forward to his contributions as the company continues to strengthen its capabilities, advance its strategic priorities, and pursue its next chapter of growth and excellence.

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