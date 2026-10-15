Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Franklin, Tennessee

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Nashville-area community, Magnolia Green, is coming soon to the intersection of Murfreesboro Road (Hwy. 96) and Ralston Lane in Franklin, Tennessee. Construction of the Sales Center and model home is anticipated to begin in early 2027, with sales expected to begin shortly thereafter.

Located near the heart of historic downtown Franklin, Magnolia Green will include 57 new single-family homes by Toll Brothers. Homebuyers will have the opportunity to choose from four exquisite home designs ranging from 4,859 to 5,896 square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. The homes will have 3-car garages, options for single-level living, and home sites large enough for personal pools.









“The proximity to downtown Franklin paired with large home sites and stunning home designs instantly makes Magnolia Green a highly desirable place to call home,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee.“Downtown Franklin is a very special place, and we're excited to bring this highly anticipated community to life.”

Homebuyers will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including GRAYS on Main, Red Pony, Cork & Cow, The Franklin Theatre, Pinkerton Park and The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Williamson County and Franklin Special School District.









With major highways, including Interstate 65, just moments away, residents will appreciate convenient connections to Brentwood, downtown Nashville, and the entire South Nashville corridor.

Toll Brothers' portfolio of new home communities in the greater Nashville area includes Franklin Ridge in Franklin, Toll Brothers at August Park in Spring Hill, Toll Brothers at The Nations in Nashville, Tomlinson Pointe in Mt. Juliet, Meadowlark in Murfreesboro, and upcoming development, Sagebrook by Toll Brothers in Nolensville, which is slated to open for sales in early 2027.

For more information on Magnolia Green and to join the Toll Brothers interest list, call 855-949-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/TN.

ABOUT TOLL BROTHERS

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)